Always complaining about work? Here's how to stop that toxic behaviour

We're all guilty of complaining about work because, let's be honest, there are plenty of other things we'd rather be doing. But unless we're rolling in money, we still gotta go back to the grind, whether we like it or not.

While complaining about work is common - you and your colleagues probably do it all the time during lunch - it can be very toxic.

"By indulging in complaints and gossip about work, we allow negativity to permeate our lives. This is very unhealthy as we'll become consumed by something instead of living properly," says Mabel Chiang, Managing Director of branding agency Archetype Singapore.

"Work alone does not define us; it is only a part of our lives. We should be defined by what we stand for as an individual, in and outside of work. Our energy should be channelled into things that matter, like things that create a positive impact on us, our loved ones or for a greater good."

"As the saying goes, 'Don't sweat the small stuff', but we do so when we complain about work."

Can't help but moan about all the sh*t you have to do at your job so you can pay your bills? We can relate. But if it's a habit you wish to kick, you might find these three tips from Mabel useful.

1. ASK: "DOES IT REALLY MATTER?"

“It’s easy to sink into a whirlpool of negativity when you’re having a bad day at work, and you may even find yourself thinking, ‘Why am I doing all of this for nothing?’ During these times, you should take a step back and ask yourself, ‘How much of a difference would it make by harping on issues, and what outcome can I achieve? Does it truly matter or am I just crying over spilt milk?'”

2. ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM INSTEAD OF COMPLAINTS

“It’s good to speak up about issues and not avoid them. But instead of complaining, provide constructive criticisms. The best way to do so is by being focusing on situations, not individuals. You should also make it a point to propose solutions for the problem you are flagging up.”

3. AVOID THE VICTIM SYNDROME

“The victim syndrome is when the fault always lies with others but never yourself. It’s easier to blame others than to reflect on our actions, so it’s important that you be mindful and ask yourself if you’re also guilty of being part of the issue before jumping to conclusions.”

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.