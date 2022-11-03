'Amazing mother': Naomi Neo spends 11 hours making a Halloween costume for her 4-year-old son

If you follow Naomi Neo's social media channels, you'd know that she's pulled a prank and tricked her son, Kyzo, on numerous occasions.

For Halloween this year, the local influencer decided against that and presented her four-year-old son with a treat instead.

She planned on surprising him with a Halloween costume.

But instead of simply heading to a store and purchasing a costume of his liking, Naomi wanted to provide him with a more personalised gift.

The 26-year-old posted a 53-second TikTok clip on Wednesday (Nov 2) and, at the time of writing, the video has garnered over half a million views.

Naomi wanted to create an Optimus Prime Halloween costume from scratch.

With A4 boards aplenty and a glue stick in hand, she assembled the different pieces of her Optimus Prime.

It's fair to say that the entire process took some effort, and 11 hours later, the costume was complete and it was time to present it to Kyzo.

"Kyzo, are you ready for your surprise?" Naomi asked excitedly.

Sensing his mum's enthusiasm, the young boy was keen to find out what his mum had in store for him.

Upon realising it was an Optimus Prime costume, Kyzo beamed as he tried it on.

"Autobots, roll out!" Naomi said, as Kyzo 'transformed' from a robot to a truck.

Other netizens lauded Naomi for putting in the time and effort on the costume.

"What an amazing mother," one TikTok user said.

A moment that melted netizens' hearts was when Kyzo took time out from being Optimus Prime to thank his mum and tell her how much he loves it.

Seeing him in this state of happiness meant the 11 hours of hard work was "totally worth it", Naomi said.

The only potential downside is the high bar she's set for the upcoming Halloween.

Well, at least there's plenty of time to plan and come up with another super surprise.

