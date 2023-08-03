Ang bao rates and 'interesting ritual': Expat experiences his first Singaporean wedding

Being a wedding guest is more than simply showing up to the reception and clapping your hands, especially in Singapore.

YouTuber Adrian Wan found that out when he attended his first-ever Singaporean Chinese wedding on July 8.

Adrian arrived in Singapore two years ago for work, after completing his university studies in the US.

Given that this was going to be his first experience of a wedding in Singapore, the 23-year-old was extremely excited.

"I'm not sure how it's different from other weddings but I am super thrilled to see how it's going to go," Adrian said.

After a tennis session in the morning, he rushed back home to prep for the wedding reception.

Don't forget to check the rates

While waiting for his Grab ride, Adrian mentioned how the concept of specified wedding ang bao rates was completely foreign to him.

Being of Chinese ethnicity, red packets aren't anything new to him.

But checking online for guides on the advised amount of money to give was something he found "super interesting".

Adrian noted how specific these websites could get, factoring in things such as the choice of wedding venue and whether it was a lunch or dinner reception.

"I was really mindblown when I first heard of this," he added.

This was something of a culture shock to Adrian.

At the wedding location, which happened to be The Fullerton Hotel, there was another 'interesting ritual' he encountered.

Cheers to a happy marriage

After some socialising and cheering the bride and groom down the aisle, the guests took their seats to enjoy a meal.

A wedding toast would follow soon after, but this was going to be something different, for Adrian at least.

Drink in hand, guests began roaring "yam seng" in unison.

Derived from the Cantonese dialect, it means "drink to success", according to entertainment agency Merry Bees.

Guests would cheer it louder and longer, as this toast is believed to improve the wedding couple's chances of a happy and prosperous marriage.

With this being his first wedding in Singapore, Adrian was taken aback by the enthusiastic and lively atmosphere.

In addition, there were also interactive games and a lucky draw to keep guests entertained. Overall, it looked like Adrian enjoyed his first Singaporean wedding.

While seeing his ex-colleague tie the knot filled him with joy, he mentioned how it also triggered some "mixed feelings" in him.

A couple of Adrian's friends have gotten hitched this year which had him thinking that he might actually be experiencing something of a "quarter-life crisis".

