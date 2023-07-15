Wedding ang bao rates in Singapore (2023): How much should you give?

Wedding dinners in Singapore can sometimes be a mercenary affair. Don't be fooled into thinking that wedding ang baos (red packets) are purely a gift from the heart. In Singapore, your ang bao symbolises your well-wishes as well as covers the cost of your seat at the banquet table.

Though the couple might not admit it, in their heart of hearts, they'll probably be praying that you at least cover the cost of your meal to offset their wedding expenses. On your part, that means shelling out a three-figure sum whenever someone you know gets married.

While we certainly don't want to give too little, most of us usually also don't want to give too much. Admit it-you feel the pinch, especially after a couple of weddings! So here's a cost guide on how much to give for a wedding banquet dinner or lunch at hotels, restaurants and more.

1. How do you decide how much to put in a wedding ang bao?

The first thing you need to do is to calculate the cost of your seat. This can vary greatly, depending on factors such as how swanky the wedding venue is. Here are some factors you should consider when trying to figure out how much your meal costs:

The hotel or restaurant-Wedding banquets in hotels generally tend to be fancier and pricier than weddings held in a nice restaurant. In fact, hotel wedding prices are only getting higher-some hotels are raising prices by up to 10 per cent in 2023! *gulp* We'll go into the rates at specific hotels and restaurants in the next section.

Whether it's a lunch or dinner-In general, lunch is cheaper than dinner.

The day of the week — Mondays to Thursdays are more affordable than Fridays or the weekend. While Saturday and Sunday are usually the same or similarly priced, Saturday night dinners may cost more.

Package add-ons — A wedding package covers the basics, but the happy couple might want something more unique. These can include things such as special floral decorations, a fancy three-tiered wedding cake, and additional or more "atas" wine. If each table was made merry by an unusually fine bottle of red, you can expect that the couple probably paid a little extra.

Once you've guesstimated the cost of your seat, you have your base ang bao amount. If you're not close to the couple, you can stop here — it's considered socially acceptable for your ang bao to just cover the cost of your seat.

But if you're close to the couple, you're generally expected to add a little extra (and, if you're close enough, wouldn't you want to?). Topping up your ang bao isn't just a gesture of kinship or friendship — you're also covering additional wedding costs for things outside the food, such as the cost of wedding decorations. By no means is covering these expected of normal guests, but besties go beyond for each other, right?

2. Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore hotels (2023)

Disclaimer: Most of the prices below are adapted from SingaporeBrides.com, updated July 2023 and inclusive of GST unless otherwise noted. They're meant only as a rough guide to the cost of the meal, excluding any wedding package add-ons like fancy wine.

The rates in the section below are costs for a single seat assuming a table of 10, which is the norm for most hotel weddings. However, do note that these might be different if the wedding you're attending seats guests in smaller groups. Rates will also be affected by what's on the menu — if you see abalone being wheeled out of the kitchen, you might want to make your ang bao a little fatter.

Hotels Saturday Lunch Sunday Lunch Saturday Dinner Sunday Dinner Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa $210 $210 $240 $230 Amara Singapore $160 $160 $170 $170 Andaz Singapore $240 $240 $260 $260 Capella Singapore $280 to $410 $280 to $410 $290 to $410 $290 to $410 Carlton Hotel Singapore $150 to $180 $150 to $180 $170 to $180 $170 to $180 Concorde Hotel Singapore $140 $140 $170 $160 Conrad Centennial Singapore $200 to $210 $200 to $210 $230 to $250 $210 to $250 Conrad Singapore Orchard $200 $200 $230 $210 Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore $140 $140 $150 $150 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $160 to $170 $160 to $170 $170 to $180 $170 to $180 Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore $220 to $250 $210 to $250 $220 to $250 $210 to $250 Equarius Hotel At Resorts World Sentosa $230 to $240 $220 to $240 $240 to $250 $230 to $250 Fairmont Singapore And Swissôtel The Stamford $190 to $210 $190 to $210 $210 to $240 $210 to $240 Four Points By Sheraton Singapore, Riverview $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $160 to $180 Four Seasons Hotel Singapore $230 $230 $260 $240 Furama City Centre Singapore $150 $150 $160 $160 Furama Riverfront, Singapore $140 to $160 $140 to $160 $160 to $180 $160 to $170 Genting Hotel Jurong $130 $130 $130 $130 Goodwood Park Hotel $200 $200 $220 $220 Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel $170 to $180 $170 to $180 $220 to $230 $220 to $230 Grand Hyatt Singapore $180 $180 $230 $220 Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy $120 $120 $130 to $150 $130 to $150 Grand Park City Hall $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $180 to $200 Hilton Singapore Orchard $230 $230 $250 $230 Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $140 $140 $160 $160 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre $170 $170 $190 $180 Hotel Fort Canning $180 to $190 $180 to $190 $200 to $220 $200 to $220 Intercontinental Singapore $230 $230 $260 $240 Jen Singapore Tanglin By Shangri-la $160 to $190 $160 to $190 $180 to $190 $180 to $190 JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach $250 $250 $290 $280 Mandarin Oriental Singapore $260 $250 $320 $290 Marina Bay Sands $210 to $230 $210 to $230 $210 to $230 $210 to $230 Mercure Singapore Bugis $160 to $220 $160 to $220 $160 to $230 $160 to $230 M Hotel Singapore City Centre $160 to $180 $160 to $180 $170 to $190 $170 to $190 Novotel Singapore On Stevens $160 $160 $180 $180 Oasia Hotel Downtown $180 $180 $200 $200 Oasia Hotel Novena, Singapore $180 $180 $190 $190 Oasia Resort Sentosa $240 $240 $240 $240 One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove $170 to $230 $170 to $230 $170 to $240 $170 to $230 One Farrer Hotel $170 $170 $200 $180 Orchard Hotel Singapore $180 $180 $230 to $280 $210 Pan Pacific Orchard $240 to $360 $240 to $360 $250 to $360 $250 to $360 Pan Pacific Singapore $180 to $200 $180 to $200 $210 to $230 $210 to $230 Paradox Singapore Merchant Court $160 to $210 $160 to $210 $200 to $230 $200 to $230 Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore $200 $200 $230 $230 Parkroyal Collection Pickering $190 $190 $220 $190 Parkroyal On Beach Road $180 $180 $210 $200 Parkroyal On Kitchener Road $160 $160 $170 $170 Peninsula.excelsior Hotel $180 $180 $190 $190 Raffles Hotel $280 $280 $320 $320 Ramada By Wyndham Singapore At Zhongshan Park $140 $140 $180 $180 Regent Singapore $150 $150 $180 $160 to $170 Rendezvous Hotel Singapore At Bras Basah $130 $130 $140 $140 Royal Plaza On Scotts $170 to $190 $170 to $180 $170 to $190 $170 to $190 Shangri-la Hotel $210 to $240 $210 to $240 $240 to $310 $240 to $310 Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa, Singapore $240 to $280 $240 to $280 $250 to $300 $250 to $300 Sheraton Towers Singapore $180 $180 $210 $200 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $150 to $180 $150 to $180 $160 to $210 $160 to $210 Sofitel Singapore City Centre $230 $210 $240 $220 Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa $230 to $290 $230 to $290 $250 to $340 $220 to $310 The Barracks Hotel Sentosa – – $340 $340 The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore $250 $250 $290 $290 The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel $360 $360 $360 $360 The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $250 $250 $260 $260 The Outpost Hotel Sentosa $240 $240 $240 $240 The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore $230 to $250 $230 to $250 $280 to $350 $280 to $350 The St. Regis Singapore $250 to $260 $250 to $260 $290 to $310 $290 to $310 The Westin Singapore $190 $190 $210 $210 Village Hotel Albert Court $70 $70 $70 $70 Village Hotel Bugis $130 $130 $130 $130 Village Hotel Changi $160 $160 $180 $180 Village Hotel Katong $160 $160 $180 $180 Village Hotel Sentosa – – $220 $220 Voco Orchard Singapore (former Hilton Hotel) $160 $160 $190 $170 W Singapore Sentosa Cove $220 to $250 $220 to $250 $260 to $280 $240 to $250 York Hotel $130 to $190 $130 to $190 $130 to $190 $130 to $190

The most expensive wedding ang bao rate is up to $410 per pax at Capella Singapore, followed by up to $360 at The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel. On the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable wedding ang bao rate is at Village Hotel Albert Court, where prices are only $70 per pax.

3. Wedding ang bao rates for Singapore restaurants and other venues (2023)