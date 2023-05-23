'It took us 6 months': Couple create own 16-page wedding magazine for guests on their special day

Recall the last wedding reception you attended.

Chances are that, as a wedding guest, you received mementos in the form of sweets or snacks.

But there can't be too many couples out there like Regina Lee and Joshua Lim, who went out of their way to create a magazine for their wedding guests – and a 16-page magazine at that.

On Tuesday (May 22), Regina shared a 64-second clip on TikTok about this "secret project" she and her husband had been working on in the lead-up to their big day.

Seeing their finished project from front to back in the video, it seems like they've got the magazine aesthetically on-point.

The front cover had a lovely photo from their pre-wedding photoshoot in Jeju, South Korea, while the back of the A5-sized booklet had the phrase "made with love".

Similar to most magazines, this one even had a table of contents and an editor's note.

Other pages were dedicated to the story of how the couple met, as well as snippets from travel memories over the years.

"We also placed some of our pre-wedding photos in it, introduced our bridal party and wrote gratitudes to the most important people in our lives," Regina said.

The couple used Canva, a popular graphic-design tool, to piece everything together and printed 160 copies. In a separate post on Lemon8, Regina wrote that they were quoted $600 to print the booklets.

Regina added: "In total, this project took us six months to complete."

Why a magazine?

Regina told AsiaOne that the couple were "lowkey afraid" of being too emotional during their wedding speech.

"So we thought the wedding magazine could help to convey our message better," she said.

Coming up with a fun idea is one thing but to execute it takes plenty of effort.

Regina shared how it took three months to consolidate photos from different stages of their lives.

"Time was also passing faster than we thought, and in the midst of wedding planning, we had to consciously set aside a bit of time every weekend to work on [the wedding magazine]."

That is some level of dedication. But Regina felt it was all worth it, after seeing loved ones peruse through the magazine on the actual day.

It seems like the guests enjoyed the magazine, and Regina noticed how "almost all of them brought it home" as a memento.

In the comments section, netizens were in awe of the idea of creating a wedding magazine and congratulated the couple on their marriage.

"This is so unique and pretty," one TikTok user wrote.

A few others cheekily popped in with comments relating to their own relationship status.

Even Canva noticed the effort they had put in and left a thank you message for the couple.

DIY pre-wedding photo shoot

Apart from the unique creation of a wedding magazine, Regina and Joshua impressed many with their pre-wedding photo shoot in Jeju.

More specifically, the manner in which Regina and Joshua kept costs relatively low.

The total amount spent for this overseas photo shoot was $2,250, without taking into account travel and accommodation of course.

For comparison, a pre-wedding photoshoot in Seoul ranges from $2,500 to $3,900, according to a global wedding photography service provider based in Singapore.

