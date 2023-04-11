Till death do us part: Couple holds goth glam wedding at abandoned factory in Woodlands

Wedding themes are aplenty, but how often do you come across a gothic wedding? Especially in Singapore.

One couple got in touch with their dark side by holding an all-black themed wedding.

Newlyweds Amanda and Stanley shared their beautiful wedding pictures on Instagram yesterday (April 10). The couple tied the knot on March 4.

The groom looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and wore a red tie for a splash of colour. The stunning bride, on the other hand, donned a black wedding dress with intricate embellishments.

Their wedding walk-in was definitely on brand with their dark theme.

Amanda walked in with a black veil – reminiscent of Morticia Addams from The Addams Family – and carried a creepy baby doll instead of the traditional bouquet. Stanley made his entrance with a walking stick that had a baby head as the topper. The devil is in the details, for sure.

The wedding decor also played a huge part in elevating the goth theme.

The wedding aisle was paved with flameless candles. There was a reception table adorned with skulls, butterfly wings in a jar, spelled oil and taxidermy pieces – some of these were art pieces created by their friends.

Guests wrote their well wishes in a very unique wedding guestbook, to say the least. The cover vaguely resembled a ouija board with their names and wedding date etched on it, along with the words "Till we are" at the top and "six feet under" at the bottom – possibly a play on the wedding phrase "Till death do us part".

Typically, wedding rings would come in a box. But at this wedding, the rings were worn on the fingers of an eerie, white hand-shaped figurine which bears a resemblance to the disembodied hand character Thing from Addams Family.

After the couple officially tied the knot, black confetti was released to commemorate the occasion.

In Chinese wedding custom, a bowl of mee sua is typically served to the married couple as a symbol of longevity. But in sticking to the black theme, Amanda and Stanley replaced it with squid ink pasta instead.

And of course, the venue itself added a touch of kitsch to the whole wedding ceremony.

The couple held their nuptials at an abandoned oil lubrication plant in Woodlands, which was once occupied by Shell.

Speaking to AsiaOne yesterday (April 10), the couple shared with us their inspiration for the wedding.

"We wanted a venue that looked completely abandoned, run-down and with algae and moss growing everywhere," the couple shared about their initial search for the perfect venue.

Their first choice was Old Changi Hospital, but this was quickly turned down by the relevant authorities. After some back and forth, they finally settled on the abandoned Woodlands factory.

They were cautioned about the limitations of having their wedding there. While it didn't have water services, electricity and toilet facilities, it was still a big yes for the couple.



"We loved how you could still smell the traces of stale oil and gunk stuck on the network of old pipes and oil tanks, which added to the industrial charm."

"We even managed to showcase and present old photos of the refinery back when it was in operation, and our wedding guests were so impressed to see the before-and-after photos and learn how the refinery fit into the fascinating history of old Woodlands," the couple recounted.

Amanda and Stanley said they didn't expect everyone to be receptive of their gothic wedding theme, especially since black is seen as bad luck by some people.

The couple also shared that they did face some criticism from netizens when their wedding video was posted on Instagram, with comments like "their parents must be so disappointed" and "they’re probably Satan worshippers".

But in reality, their own family and friends were open-minded and supportive of their choices. "We also had lots of love from random people all over, telling us that they loved how unique and interesting the concept was," the couple added.

As for the budget, everything came up to less than $5,000 as they only invited 50 guests.

Their love story

It doesn't come as a complete surprise that Amanda and Stanley run the Instagram account Abandoned Singapore, which showcases the lesser-known parts of the island.

They met through Instagram, and their love for exploring abandoned places brought them together.

The couple shared that, at first, people were doubtful of their relationship as there was an 11-year age gap between them, with Amanda being 35 and Stanley 24.

Despite the significant age difference, their love for each other and their shared passion for the macabre and the weird keep them connected.

What's the saying? Love sometimes blooms in unexpected places.

