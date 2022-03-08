Angela Lee's got game, whether it's with double-leg takedowns or diapers

Nobody is more badass than a mother. Angela Lee, the reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, can attest to that. The "Unstoppable" one is a phenom in the sport of mixed martial arts: She clinched her first world title at the age of 19, and has dominated the women's division ever since.

This comes as no surprise, as Angela hails from a fighting family. Both her parents are highly-decorated martial artists, and her two younger siblings have successful MMA careers with ONE Championship as well.

After defending her championship throne four times, Angela stepped away from the cage in 2020 to embark on another journey: Motherhood.

Not long after the birth of a baby boy last year, the 25-year-old started on a comeback trail that will lead up to her appearance in the highly-anticipated ONE X 10-year anniversary show on March 26, 2022, right here in Singapore — her father's home country.

We got a chance to speak to Singapore's MMA queen to discuss motherhood, juggling a fight career with family, and her connection to our Little Red Dot.

How has motherhood shaped your perspective and motivation when it comes to fighting?

Motherhood has given me strength. I am definitely a stronger person because being a mother, you go above and beyond what needs to be done in order to care for your child.

You've been out of the ring for nearly two years, and you're now returning for a high-profile championship fight. How was the training camp, and how did it feel getting back in the groove?

It has been a long fight camp. I've been preparing for this match since October 2021. It took me six months after giving birth to really feel confident to train hard again. However, the patience paid off, and I was able to work hard and build my body into the best fight shape that I've ever been in.

You face a formidable opponent in Thai MMA fighter Stamp Fairtex. How do you rate her as a fighter and what she's accomplished in ONE Championship so far?

Stamp is a very talented fighter. She's accomplished a lot at a young age and she's been rapidly improving with every fight.

How does it feel to have your comeback fight here in Singapore? Tell us some of your favourite childhood memories from here.

I'm very excited and really looking forward to fighting in Singapore! Many of my family members will be watching live, and I'm so grateful to have their support. My favorite places in Singapore are the hawker centers and Gardens By The Bay!

This upcoming fight aside, what are some of your career goals for 2022 and your plans for the future, inside and out of the ring?

This fight is the biggest fight of my career, so my entire focus is on that right now.

What advice would you give any aspiring athletes or career women in general who are juggling both motherhood and reaching career goals at the same time?

It will be difficult, but it is so worth it. To be able to continue pursuing your passion while being a mother is one of the greatest blessings.

Catch Angela Lee at ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26, 2022. For more information and tickets, click here.

READ ALSO: What's next for China's Olympic golden girl Eileen Gu?

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.