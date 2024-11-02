Angsana Laguna Phuket review: An adventure-filled oasis for your next Thailand getaway

There's good reasons why Angsana Laguna Phuket is known to be "An Island within an Island". Phuket itself is the biggest island in Thailand that's best known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and of course, delicious Thai food.

Yet, Angsana Laguna Phuket, situated within Laguna Phuket, has managed to carve out a sanctuary that offers a blend of beach, dining options, and 101 activities tailored for the entire family, all in one destination — thoughtfully curated for a tropical getaway.

Getting there

As part of Laguna Phuket, the 1,000-acre tropical paradise, Angsana Laguna Phuket is just 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport. Whether you travel by ride-sharing apps like Grab or book a transfer with the hotel, you'll waste no time travelling to the five-star resort.

While traffic jams are not a deterrent, you'll want to buffer 15-20 extra minutes for slow-moving traffic in the early afternoon when most planes arrive.

Part of Laguna Phuket

Angsana Laguna Phuket is one of six world-class hotels situated in Laguna Phuket. Stepping into Asia's premier integrated destination, you would not believe that these 1,000 acres of land were once an abandoned tin mine.

The dry, arid lands are now home to resorts, residences, luxury spas, and an award-winning 18-hole golf course. Once-poisonous lakes have been revived into sparkling lagoons that serve as nesting grounds for local and migratory birds, with their tranquil waters offering scenic boat rides between properties.

Best of all, you'll have access to a 3 km-long stretch of beach facing the Andaman Sea. Although the beaches are not privately owned, you can still enjoy peace and quiet, unlike the popular, crowded public beaches.

Being an all-in-one destination, staying at Angsana Phuket (or any of the resorts) lets you enjoy various dining, shopping, and wellness options within the area.

You can go from golfing at Laguna Golf Phuket to morning yoga at Laguna Park, rejuvenate your health at the BDMS Wellness Clinic, or pick up the Art of Touch at the Banyan Spa and Wellbeing Academy.

Our stay at Angsana Laguna Phuket

Nestled along the sun-drenched shores of Bang Tao Bay, the 377-room resort offers thoughtfully designed spaces and amenities that cater to all — whether you choose to fill your holiday with fun and adventure, or want to soak in peace and relaxation.

Rooms range from cosy 40 sq m accommodations with serene lagoon views or pool views to expansive 226 sq m two-bedroom suites, and even interconnected rooms for larger families. Love swimming? The Laguna Poolside Room lets you step out from your private patio and dive into the resort's pool.

On the inside of our Laguna Premier Room, white and royal Thai-purple colours brighten the room, with Thai-inspired details on the wall and floor.

A lattice divider separates the bed and the living area, which leads to the balcony overlooking the lagoon. Mornings were alive with the cheerful chirping of playful birds, making it the perfect time for Bird Watching from the kayak.

Although we were not in direct view of the sunset, we did enjoy the dramatic orange and yellow hues painted across the skies at dusk. However, we did think that the mosaic-tiled bathtub was due for an upgrade.

The amenities

Angsana Laguna Phuket offers amenities that transform a typical beach stay into a memorable experience.

For one, they have one of the longest pools in Southeast Asia, spanning 323 meters long. It weaves through the entire resort, so you can literally float from the bar to the kids' play section in a lazy pool style. Otherwise, the infinity pool at the XANA Beach Club offers laid-back seaside dining and stunning Andaman sunsets.

Guests can enjoy complimentary access to non-motorized sports like kayaking, paddleboarding, and duck boats on the lagoon. It's a great way to explore the scenic lagoon and its peaceful waters make it an ideal place to try out those water activities.

Fitness and wellness enthusiasts can participate in free yoga and pilates classes or work out in the 24-hour fitness centre with a good range of weights and equipment. And to soothe those muscles, head for your ultimate relaxation at the Angsana Spa, which offers targeted treatments and soothing massages.

Our recommendation? The Fusion massage which blends the precision of Thai massage and the gentleness of Swedish massage to soothe and reinvigorate the body.

And if you are coming with the little ones, keep them occupied at The Kids' Club. The complimentary access will keep your younglings engaged in arts and crafts, games, and supervised activities so parents, you get some couple time to yourselves. When that's done, pick anything from the resort's list of 101 Things to Do or take a boat ride to the Canal Village Shopping and enjoy the resort as a family.

Dining options

Dining at Angsana offers a culinary journey around the world. Whether you crave Asian, Mediterranean, or Italian, you'll find something of everything here, and in various settings too. Grab quick bites or international cuisine at Poolside or enjoy Thai and European dishes by the beach at XANA.

Find fresh seafood at the Seafood Market or feast on grilled delights at Bodega & Grill. Find your daily breakfast spread at The Market Place and head to the Loy Krathong Bar for a nightcap or two.

With everything you need in one big place, head to Angsana Laguna Phuket for your next adventure-filled holiday!

This article was first published in City Nomads.