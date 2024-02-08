This animal cafe in Johor Bahru lets customers pet and interact with adorable alpacas

A new cafe in Johor Bahru is providing customers with something of a unique experience.

While enjoying some bites or a sip of coffee, As Clouds Cafe's customers can interact with an alpaca.

These cute furry animals are native to South America, but there's no need to make that far a journey. All you have to do is go across the Causeway.

As reported by local publication Confirm Good, there are two alpacas housed in As Clouds Cafe and they "alternate shifts".

When the animals are on their shift, they are allowed to roam freely around the cafe as customers dine.

It seems like the way to an alpaca's heart is through its belly, so don't forget to grab yourself a free carrot from the staff in order to feed the alpacas.

Last Thursday (Feb 1), Instagram user Bibipew shared a clip of his first experience at As Clouds Cafe.

Those who might be sceptical of the potential smell brought by housing an alpaca in a cafe need not worry too much.

Bibipew noted that there was "no animal odour" during his stint in the cafe.

Another big plus is that these alpacas are apparently friendly.

One of the alpacas, dressed in a striped top resembling a tiger, was not shy to accept a carrot stick from Bibipew.

"They are very obedient, just give them some food. They will follow you around," Bibipew said.

This should bode well for customers keen on snapping selfies with these cute animals.

As long as customers are dining in and ordering something from the cafe menu, they can interact with the alpacas.

No entrance fee, no minimum spending.

Some of the menu items include Japanese Katsu Curry Salmon Omurice, Hawaiian Pizza and Big Cat Pudding.

Address: 32a, Jalan Nakhoda 2, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, 81300 Skudai, Johor

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

