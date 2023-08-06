I visited a new dog cafe in JB to play with fat Chow Chows, here's why it's worth braving the Causeway jam for

As someone who travels to Johor Bahru (JB) quite frequently, I'm often on the lookout for new activities and food spots.

And just my luck, during my recent trip across the border, I chanced upon a new place that offers both.

Introducing Chill 'N Chow Cafe at Mount Austin, which opened in late June.

It's situated on the second floor of a shophouse and belongs to the owners of restaurant Bon Appetit, which is located one floor below.

And it is actually right smack next to Shi-ba Cafe, another popular dog cafe in JB.

Currently, the cafe houses four adorable Chow Chows — Waffle, Mochi, Pudding and Donut — that are aged between three and five months old.

I am quite picky when it comes to pet cafes as I don't want to support a business that mistreats animals. And after sussing Chill 'N Chow Cafe out, I felt that it was worth a visit.

Opened by an animal lover, for animal lovers

The owner of both Bon Appetit and Chill 'N Chow Cafe, Angie Ng, 28, told AsiaOne that she opened the cafe because she adores animals.

"I am a pet lover and I wish I could have lots of dogs with me like a big family, so I decided to open a pet cafe," she shared.

Angie, who is actually a chef, said she runs both establishments alone.

All four puppies belong to her and she is also the owner of their parents.

In the future, she hopes to bring in more dogs: "We want to have a place where people can chill and play with Chow Chows."

A furry, fantastic time

My husband and I almost walked past the entrance to the cafe and only spotted it thanks to the small noticeboard outside the door.

Tickets cost RM15 (S$4.42) on weekdays and RM20 on weekends for an hour with the dogs. Each visitor is also entitled to one free cup of coconut ice cream.

Do note that you will need socks to enter the puppy play area but if you don't, fret not as they also sell socks for RM3.

Walk up the stairs to the second floor and you'll find yourself in a cosy, airy space which houses a seating area for eating, a pet groomers corner, and of course, the play area for the puppies.

Guests can leave their belongings at the seating area while they play with the puppies.

I have to admit, I was pleasantly surprised by the layout of the space. As compared to other pet cafes I've been too, it was extremely bright, airy and clean. I also liked how the animal area was properly separated from the dining area with floor to ceiling glass panels.

If you're worried about the dogs not having enough space to frolick around, fret not as the play area is extremely big and clutter-free, so there's plenty of room for the puppies to stretch their tiny legs.

The cafe was also pretty empty despite us being there on the weekend. Apart from my husband and I, there was just another couple. But I suspect that this may be because the cafe was still relatively new.

Before entering the play area, our hands were even spritzed with sanitisers for hygiene purposes.

And upon opening the door, all four puppies rushed toward us excitedly.

They were extremely active and friendly, and would eagerly approach humans for attention.

The puppies seemed well-taken care of too and it was evident that they had been groomed with their fluffy, smooth and tangle-free fur.

I also appreciated that at any point of time, there was always a staff in the room with us to ensure the safety of both the dogs and visitors.

The staff also let us feed the puppies treats and showed us some of the tricks that the animals had learned.

And when we were feeling tired, we just watched the puppies zip around the room with each other.

More than just dogs

Apart from getting to play with the adorable, puffy puppies, visitors can chill at the cafe area and get some food.

As mentioned earlier, you get a bowl of coconut ice cream with every ticket purchased.

This was delicious and icy, perfect for the sweltering hot weather! I also love the roasted coconut bits scattered on top of the ice cream.

And if ice cream isn't enough, you can head over to the counter and order yourself some drinks, desserts and pastries to chow down on.

Prices are pretty affordable too. We didn't get anything else because we already had lunch, but the ice cream was enough to convince us to come back and try their mushroom pie and mocktails.

Final thoughts

If you love dogs and are in need of some serotonin, then Chill 'N Chow Cafe will be up your alley.

The animals here are well taken of, the place is clean and the staff are really friendly too. I also like how it's less claustrophobic than some of the other pet cafes I've been too in JB.

Apart from that, the location is fantastic too! If you frequent Mount Austin like I do, this will be a convenient spot to add to your itinerary.

Address: 16-01, Jalan Austin Heights 8/4, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 9pm

Closed on Mondays

