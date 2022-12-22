Annyeong Singapore: South Korean convenience store emart24 to open in Jurong and Serangoon

With Cheers and 7-Eleven, Singapore has already got its fair share of convenience stores.

But you can never have too much of a good thing, right? Popular South Korean chain emart24 will soon be opening two stores in Singapore.

Its first Singapore outlet will open on Friday (Dec 23) at Jurong Point while the second outlet opens in the northeast, at Nex, on Dec 24.

The announcement was made on Dec 22 with emart24 mentioning that one of South Korea's "fastest growing lifestyle brand is coming to town".

While convenience stores here are, generally, known as a place for basic bites or drinks, emart24 seems to be a tad bit different.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/Emart24 Malaysia

At the time of writing, there's been no official word about the exact food items available at the Singapore stores.

Though if what's on offer in its Malaysian stores is anything to go by, we could be in for a real treat.

Since 2021, our Malaysian counterparts have had the opportunity to enjoy emart24's scrumptious-looking samgak gimbap, Korean corndog and tteokbokki among others.

Any Korean joint worth its salt is likely to have bingsu and emart24 is no different.

If you've got the feels for some Korean food (and are also a sucker for authentic food experiences), here are some places to check out to get authentic Korean groceries.

Not willing to whip up your own Korean meal?

Then, it's just a game of patience. Soon enough, Singaporeans will get a taste of what emart24 has to offer.

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, #01-16G, #01-16H, #01-16J, S648886

Opening hours: 24/7

Address: 23 Serangoon Central, #B2-50/51, S556083

Opening hours: 24/7

ALSO READ: Say 'annyeong' to Singapore's first halal Korean buffet catering joint

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.