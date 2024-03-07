Another one bites the dust: McDonald's shutters Raffles City outlet 2 months after Lucky Plaza store closure

Just two months ago, McDonald's shuttered its Lucky Plaza outlet for good after three decades.

And now, the Raffles City store has closed too.

A Facebook post by user Joanne Lee on March 2 shows a large photo board designed like a race track.

The words "final lap at McDonald's Raffles City" are written above the board, which is covered with pictures of people celebrating their memories of the fast food chain.

The photo board also indicated the date the outlet opened and closed, which is Sept 28, 2009 and Feb 29 this year, respectively.

In a video by Joanne, staff and members of the public could be seen gathered outside the restaurant and counting down. After which, confetti party poppers were pulled while the crowd cheered.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, McDonald's shared that they had a rousing closing party to thank fans for the great memories together.

"We would have loved to continue our presence at Raffles City, having had the pleasure and privilege of serving our customers for 14 years," they said.

The fast food chain added that customers can still get their McSpicy and Filet-O-Fish fix at their nearby outlets at McDonald’s Funan and Marina Square.

AsiaOne has reached out to Joanne for more details.

Lucky Plaza outlet closed in January

Earlier in January, McDonald's shuttered their Lucky Plaza outlet.

The fast food store had been around for 34 years.

In response to AsiaOne's queries about the Lucky Plaza outlet, McDonald's had explained that store closures and openings are "commonplace" in their industry and "also part of [their] strategic growth plan".

"We’ve had the pleasure and privilege of serving customers - and creating many warm memories - at our Lucky Plaza restaurant over the past 34 years," they added.

