'Thank you for 34 wonderful years': McDonald's Lucky Plaza shutters for good

Many of us Singaporeans would have patronised the McDonald's at Lucky Plaza at least once in our lives during a trip to town. After all, the outlet has been around for decades.

Unfortunately, getting your McSpicy meal there will no longer be possible.

The fast food eatery ceased operations for good on Jan 14.

"We thank you for your patronage of our restaurant over the years and we look forward to welcoming you again at our nearest restaurant," read a notice outside the store shared by Stomp.

McDonald's also directed customers to their two other nearby outlets at Forum Galleria and Cineleisure.

In another photo shared by a netizen, the words "McD Lucky Plaza through the years... Thank you for the 34 wonderful years," were written on the glass panels of the store.

AsiaOne has reached out to McDonald's for more details.

Not the only big closure at Lucky Plaza

Just a few months ago in November 2023, another big fast food chain at Lucky Plaza, Jollibee, announced that they were shuttering their store on level six of the mall.

It was the first-ever Jollibee outlet in Singapore and had been at Lucky Plaza for 10 years.

Their stall at Lucky Plaza's B1 food court, as well as their other branches across Singapore, remain open.

