Ah Lim Chicken Rice closes less than a year after opening due to operational costs and low footfall

Ah Lim Chicken Rice first announced itself to the Bedok community in April 2023.

Unfortunately, the hawker stall at 217 Bedok North Street 1 will not be able to celebrate its first anniversary as it will cease operations on Jan 28.

On Thursday (Jan 11), Ah Lim Chicken Rice posted an update on its social media channels to relay this information.

Rising operational costs and a challenging footfall at the coffee shop that the stall is located in were cited as reasons behind the closure.

"As this is our first foray into the F&B space, we are tremendously grateful for all of your support over the past year," the post read.

Ah Lim Chicken Rice mentioned that serving the Bedok community and its supporters has been a fun experience.

But at this present time, the stall is keen to "re-look into [its] kitchen operations" as it attempts to identify new locations to serve up chicken rice.

Bedok residents might recall the stall's tantalising deal in the middle of 2023. The month-long promo meant that one could get a plate of chicken rice for just $2.80. Before the promotion, that same dish would go for $4.20.

Fans of the stall would be glad to hear that its signature hand-made chicken rice onigiris—shaped like cute chickens—would still be available after Jan 28.

Instructions on how to do so can be found on its Instagram and TikTok pages.

Based on the Instagram post shared on Jan 11, it seems like the stall owner is keen to get back in action as soon as possible.

"Hit me up if you have a good site to intro," it read.

