Changi Lorong 108 Fei Lao Seafood, known for its hor fun, shutters stall

Everyone has a go-to spot for their favourite dish.

When it comes to hor fun, many food lovers flock to Changi Lorong 108 Fei Lao Seafood in Bedok to satisfy this craving.

Unfortunately, this will no longer be an option as the stall, located at 86 Bedok North Street 4, has shut its doors.

Last Friday (Jan 5), Facebook user Jeffrey Keng headed to Facebook group Can Eat! SG to inform the community of the stall's closure.

He mentioned that the restaurant was well loved for having "one of the best" hor fun and fried rice dishes around.

Over on its Google page, Changi Lorong 108 Fei Lao Seafood confirmed with an update on Jan 1 that it is no longer in operation.

The stall had been closed since the end of December 2023.

"I would like to thank all my customers for supporting us over the years," the post read.

There were no reasons provided for this closure.

Unsurprisingly, many netizens were down in the dumps upon hearing that they could no longer have a meal at Changi Lorong 108 Fei Lao Seafood.

"Goodbye to another of our country's food heritage, hopefully he comes back again," one Facebook user said.

A favourite among its customers was the hor fun, served traditionally wrapped in opeh leaf.

Is there be a possibility that the stall could make a comeback, though?

According to one netizen, the stall owner might reopen after having "rested enough".

He claimed that the stall owner might even have a more simplified menu with just hor fun and fried rice.

That said, there is no official confirmation to verify this.

ALSO READ: Michelin Bib Gourmand Sing Lung HK Chee Cheong Fun at Beach Road abruptly closes

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.