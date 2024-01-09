Michelin Bib Gourmand Sing Lung HK Chee Cheong Fun at Beach Road abruptly closes

Things seemed to be going well for Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun. Just last year, the hawker stall won the Michelin Bib Gourmand award for the second year running.

So, it might come as a surprise for some fans of its silky chee cheong fun to find out that the business had suddenly shuttered.

This was announced in a Facebook post on Dec 30, which said that the stall was "permanently closed".

"Thank you for your support!" was all that was said on the post, with no further details regarding the reason for the sudden decision.

In the comments, customers wished the owners well and others urged them to reopen again.

But not all hope is lost.

One netizen asked them if they would be reopening in a new location.

To that, the business replied that while they're "not sure yet", they'll keep their customers posted, giving us a glimmer of hope that they may eventually make a comeback.

AsiaOne has reached out to the owners for more details.

Owners closed shop due to poor health

Hong Kong-born Kong Yiu Man opened the store at Beach Road in 2022.

The 60-year-old ran the business with his wife, earning their first Michelin Bib Gourmand award the same year the stall opened.

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (Jan 9), Yiu Man revealed that towards the end of last year, he fell sick.

As only he and his wife were the ones operating the stall, they decided to close the business permanently and rest.

"I think good health is more important than anything else. That's why I decided to close down my business so quickly," he told the Chinese daily.

Yiu Man also revealed that he will wait and see if he wants to continue being a hawker. If not, he might pick up a part-time job instead.

As Yiu Man had closed the business so suddenly, some customers had assumed it was caused by high monthly rent.

To clarify this, the landlord of the coffeeshop told Shin Min that it was not the case and that rent was just $2,500 a month.

The landlord added that he is currently looking for a new suitable vendor to take over Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun's now-vacant space.

