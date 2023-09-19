Anthology by Compendium Spirits tells Southeast Asian stories in Boat Quay, Singapore

Along Boat Quay's bustling Circular Road, parallel with the waterfront, sits a three-storey heritage shophouse with a striking cobalt blue facade. Anthology is the new home of Compendium Spirits, armed with the local producer's full range of releases, a cocktail programme by Brand & Beverage Director Dannon Har, and a kitchen putting out dishes inspired by familiar Southeast Asian flavours.

If you're new to Compendium Spirits, the company was started in 2015 with the Rachelle The Rabbit Meadery brand. After buzzing up the local scene with this uncommon category, they moved into distilling spirits in 2019 - you're probably no stranger to their Rojak Gin, Chendol Gin, and Teh-O Liqueur.

More recently, they've even got whiskey made from Thai hom mali rice and started their Chartered programme, which allows you to experience the journey of a master distiller and blender in creating bespoke spirits, barrel-aged in Anthology's cellar on the third floor. On level two, the Chartered Private Lounge is an intimate space populated with sleek leather couches and plush lounge chairs where Chartered members can imbibe their bespoke spirit.

While a tour of levels two and three are not out of question if you ask nicely, most of us will be enjoying Anthology's hospitality on the ground floor, with plenty to explore through their drinks and food menu. Of note are the vertical flights, which are a great way to experience ingredients through a new lens. For example, the Rice ($42) flight of four offers a taste of this Asian staple as a wine, a new-make spirit, as well as aged whisky in two forms, including one in cask strength.

The themed horizontal tasting flights, on the other hand, delve into production processes like Fermentation ($15), allowing you to sample sparkling fermented liquids on tap like Coconut Toddy and Apricot Tea Mead. These beverages are also available a la carte at $12 per glass as well.

Given Singapore's vibrant cocktail scene, the bar programme also sees ever Compendium Spirits product owning a cocktail on their drinks list. Highlights for us include the Teh-groni ($21), a take on the Negroni with the Teh- O Liqueur, Campari, and earl grey tincture. While a tad on a sweet side, the tannins from tea, citrus notes of bergamot, and floral aroma of the lavender spray results in an interesting twist on the classic.

For lighter flavours, the sparkling Meadmosa ($20) featuring their Apricot Tea Mead with orange juice, pomelo, and brut Champagne is crowd-pleasing while the spirit-forward Rojaktini ($24) is full of flavour. The ginger flower top note from Rojak Gin and an infusion of pink peppercorn packs quite a Southeast Asian punch.

To pair with the alcoholic exploration of Southeast Asian flavours is Anthology's food menu inspired by the same region. We highly recommend their super addictive Luncheon Chips ($8) with kaffir lime mayo, sliced thinly and deep fried to the perfect crisp. For a light starter, the Crab Salad ($24) with ginger crisps is refreshing with sweet chilled crab and ginger-chicken jelly broth jelly.

If you're hungry, our top pick of mains is the tender Beef Char Siu ($38). Served with rice crisps for a textural contrast, the short rib comes with a beautiful caramelised veneer from the sweet-savoury glaze of Asian spices and sauces. Those craving a sweet treat won't go wrong with the Churros ($17) with pandan salted caramel.

Anthology is located at 10 Circular Road, Singapore 049366. Open Mon-Sat 4pm to 11.59pm. Last order at 9.30pm for food and 11pm for drinks.

This article was first published in City Nomads.