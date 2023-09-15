Best cocktails bars in Singapore: Top spots every discerning drinker should know

Fresh off the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023, needless to say the cocktail scene is buzzing with excitement at the moment. But guest shifts with international bartenders, boozy events and new menus with something for every alcohol aficionado, this is just a regular sight in our tiny red dot. In a city that never sleeps and where its people are always on the hunt for their next adventure, here are the top spots you've got to hit for the best cocktails, and top-notch ambiance.

Here we go, in no particular order…

The Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Singapore

Back after having undergone a revitalising facelift, The Lobby Lounge at InterContinental Singapore is setting the stage for sophistication and heritage to intertwine in harmony. Alongside the revamp, the newly curated cocktail menu, developed in collaboration with award-winning mixologist Jesse Vida, offers a touch of Singapore’s local multi-cultural heritage.

Infusing local spices and herbs into day and night cocktails that mirror the lounge’s evolving ambiance, each chapter on the menu is inspired by the hotel’s own neighbourhood and grounding. Some standouts include the fruity and boozy gin-based Royal Rosales ($22) from the Sultan Gate Garden section, as well as the pandan-infused Tjendol Milk Punch ($22), reminiscent of the chendol dessert found at Albert Food Centre.

The Lobby Lounge also offers an impressive array of more than 400 Italian wines, carefully selected by skilled sommeliers of Tenuta by Park90. To refuel, keep your palates engaged with a renewed all-day dining menu by Chef De Cuisine Charles Nguyen.

The Lobby Lounge is located at InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966. Open Sun-Thur 11.30am-11.30pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-12am. Live music is also available Fri-Sat 7pm-10pm. For reservations, please contact +65 6825 1008 or email [email protected].

28 HongKong Street

Opening its doors without any fanfare in 2011, 28 HongKong Street is one of the pioneers of the local cocktail scene, winning the first-ever The Best Bar in Asia award in 2016. Though the bar is known for its word-of-mouth nature, and only for people-in-the-know, it finally joined the social media space in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic.

Not to worry though, it still preserves its nondescript charm, with no signboards and its old-school beige doors. The pick of poison here are artisanal spirits and American-styled libations coupled with snazzy interiors and hip-hop playlists. When it comes to grub, things are kept simple with American comfort food made from scratch including burgers, chicken tenders and more.

28 HongKong Street is located at 28 HongKong Street, Singapore 059667, p. +65 8318 0328. Open Mon-Sat 6pm-til 10:30pm.

Analogue

With sustainability at its core, award-winning owner Vijay Mudaliar definitely makes at a statement with Analogue. Open during the pandemic, the bar is best known for its carefully curated all-plant-based menu cleverly using ingredients with less environmental impact.

Inclusivity takes the centre stage here, with a drinks menu that works for both alcohol and non-alcohol lovers with signatures like the Zephyr and El Mariachi. Speaking of attention-grabbing, you can’t miss its massive aquamarine bar counter, 3D printed from recycled plastic bottles. Now that’s a bar of the future.

Analogue is located at 30 Victoria Street #01-31 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996, p. +65 8518 1882. Open Tues-Sun 5pm-12am.

Atlas

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxFi6j6MCo1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

No introduction needed here; this gin spot has spread through social media like wildfire. Oozing opulence and luxury thanks to its art deco interior, Atlas does you one better with its extensive 1,300-strong gin collection stocked in a floor-to ceiling bar. Not the gin sort? They’ve got plenty of cocktails and an excellent collection of champagne for you to experience too.

Accompanied with great food courtesy of Executive Chef Daniele Sperindio, Atlas is the perfect spot for celebrations of any kind. Read our previous review here.

Atlas is located at 600 North Bridge Road, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778, p. +65 6396 4466. Open Tues-Thurs 12pm – 12am, Fri-Sat 12pm – 2am. Closed on Mon.

Employees Only

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw9v-bUs_Mn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Originating from downtown New York, Employees Only has come a long way to Singapore in 2016. Spearheaded by Igor Hadzismajlovic, one of the original five partners of Employees Only New York, along with partners Eric Lincoln, Steve Schneider, Joshua and Sarissa Schwartz and chef/partner Julia Jaksic, the hideaway spot is nothing short of alluring and elevated.

The cocktails are potent, and the food is excellent with dishes like Hand-Cut Steak Tartare (S$27), EO “Ramly” Burger (S$28) and Bone Marrow Toast (S$15) leaving you satisfied and wanting more. Read our previous review here.

Employees Only Singapore is located at 112 Amoy Street, Singapore 069932, p. +65 6221 7357. Open Sun-Fri 5pm-1am, Sat 5pm-2am.

Jigger & Pony

The star of this year’s Best in Singapore at The Asia 50 Best Bars 2023, Jigger & Pony’s repertoire speaks for itself. With a menu featuring 24 cocktails, expect fresh interpretations of classic cocktails, skilful bartenders and attentive waitstaff. Clock in at 6pm to catch the happy hour steals like Dutch 75, Italian Buck, and other cocktails of the month at just S$18.

If you feel like splurging the the Black Pepper Crab Dip (S$21++) with toast, makes for the perfect communal plate, while the Bikini Sandwich (S$24++) aromatic with truffle butter is one that we refuse to share. Read our previous review here.

Jigger & Pony is located at Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open Tue-Thu, Sun 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat 6pm-2am.

Live Twice

Jigger & Pony Group’s vibey yet cosy cocktail bar, Live Twice echoes the same ethos as its parent company — tipples made with meticulous attention and technique. The gem is known for its elegant mid-century Japanese ambiance, along with moody lighting, wood furnishing and the Japanese shokunin (artisan in English) approach to cocktails.

Led by Principal Bartender Yinying Leow, the unassuming yet nuanced drinks menu feature the deadly-potent Vesper (S$26), and the matcha-inspired Flourishing Youth (S$26). To refuel, the Sandos make for the perfect addictive companion to our libations. Read our previous review here.

Live Twice is located at 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089834. Open Sun, Mon, Wed-Thu 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat: 6pm-2am. Closed on Tue.

Low Tide

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Crz69fvOMLw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Making waves at Club Street for a year now, Low Tide is a tropical dream. The menu stays on brand, underpinning refreshingly tropical classics, and creative region-based spin-offs. The Swizzle & Flow (S$22) brings in fruity fresh flavourings blending Low Tide’s house-made rum blend #1, acidulated mint syrup, maraschino, fino sherry, lychee, lime and soda, whilst the Low Tide Daiquiri (S$22) is uber delicious with a blend of four rums.

Their bar nibbles include savoury Nasi Ulam (S$18), The Fisherman’s Catch (S$20), and Miso Butter Stingray (S$22) with grilled okra and curry assam jus.

Low Tide is located at 98 Club St, Singapore 069467, p. +65 8952 1145. Open Tue-Thurs from 4pm-12am. Fri-Sun 12pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

Manhattan

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQZu9_Mn6B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Luxe looks inspired by the Golden Age of cocktails and fine drinking, great house-made cocktails walking you through the eras of New York, and an excellent hospitality makes Conrad Singapore Orchard Manhattan hard to beat. When it comes to the grub, satisfy your cravings with their signature Manhattan Lobster Taco (S$34) and the savoury Reuben Sandwich (S$25) served with kettle chips.

Oh, and they also do a free-flow cocktail brunch for adults only if you feel like leaving the kiddos behind on Sunday. Read our previous review here.

Manhattan is located at Level 2, Conrad Singapore Orchard, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3377. Wed-Thurs 5pm–12am, Fri-Sat 5pm–1am. Closed on Mon and Tue. Sunday Cocktail Brunch 12pm –3pm.

Native Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj69x6vs0B5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Owner-Head Bartender, Vijay Mudaliar’s ground-breaking cocktail bar, Native sits tucked away on the second floor of a shophouse on Amoy Street. A nod to its name, the menu here is carefully curated using only products sourced from within the region.

Tipples to try include the Oolong Highball (S$28) with shochu, yuzu, and oolong kombucha, as well as Peranakan (S$26), jackfruit rum, laksa leaves, goat’s milk, candlenut and gula melaka. The cosy bar is also known for its exciting experimenting and the seasonal fermentation menu exploring ingredients, techniques as well as the transformations that food and drink can undergo in a period of time.

Native Bar is located at 52A Amoy Street, Singapore 069878, p. +65 8869 6520. Open Mon-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed on Sun.

Night Hawk

Amidst analogous yet futuristic furnishing, bar veteran Peter Chua’s Night Hawk joined the popping Tanjong Pagar enclave in 2022, serving up genuine hospitality and delicious cocktails. Kick off the night with the signature Nighthawks (S$25++), a dangerous blend of rum with vodka and coffee, chocolate, and hot coconut foam.

Then sip on the Slippery Transistor (S$25++), a addictive tipple with peanut butter scotch, rum, almond, Creme de Cassis, chocolate, and salt. Fuel up on the al dente Sriracha Mac & Cheese (S$14++), bathed in a beloved spicy sauce rounded out with three types of cheeses. Read our review here.

Night Hawk is located at 43 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088464, p. +65 96660928. Open Tue-Sat 5.30pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

No Sleep Club

A café, restaurant, and cocktail bar all wrapped in one, No Sleep Club is the place to be at any time of the day. From humble beginnings in Singapore’s Club Street, to the full-house spot in the lively Keong Saik Road, the bar has attest to its quality drinks and wholesome vibe.

On the menu lives coffee, excellent bar bites, highballs and classic bespoke cocktails. Don’t forget to try the much-raved about Wagyu tartare and the daily happy hour, ringing in cocktails like highballs at just S$18++.

No Sleep Club is located at 20 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089127, p. +65 8838 0188. Tues-Sat 6pm-12am, Sun 12pm-6pm. Closed on Mon.

Nutmeg & Clove

An award-winning bar, with a menu that reveals stories and little known facts about Singapore, the cocktails at Nutmeg & Clove are a sight top behold. Under the leadership of Bar Manager, Shelley Tai and head bartender Sim Sze Wei, the bar’s essence is a love letter to Singapore with nods to local ingredients and flavours.

Sips indulge Hu Hu Who? (S$25) a sparkling aromatic oasis in a glass, delivering a burst of fruity freshness with every sip, best enjoyed alongside treats like Kra Pow Pie Tee (S$18), Mala Sweet Potato Fries (S$14), and more. Read our previous review here.

Nutmeg & Clove is located at 8 Purvis Street Singapore 188587, p. +65 9389 9301. Open Mon-Sat 5pm-12am.

Origin Bar

Tucked in the corner, off the lobby of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Origin Bar oozes old world charm with its interior palette of mahogany wood and peacock teal blue. Led by Bar Manager Adam Bursik, the beverage concept here mirrors the interior design, celebrating the glamour of train travel.

Some of our favourites are the floral and zesty Star Was P*rn (S$27) which comes with an edible lipstick, and the nuclear Atomico (S$25), which comes in the heat of wasabi and the tang of yuzu and citrus. For a luxe treatment we’d recommend bites like Wagyu Sliders (S$22) and the Boston Lobster Rolls (S$32). Read our previous review here.

Origin Bar is located at Lobby Level, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4398. Open Tue-Sun 5.30pm-1am. Closed on Mon.

Republic

Paying homage to the 60s, Republic’s menu is an expression of the decade’s art, cinema, fashion and music. Taking into accounts the flavours, ingredients and sensations inspired by the influential hallmarks of pop culture of this era, the bar’s menu brings to the forefront a variety of vintage spirits, artisanal cocktails and more.

Worth a try is the alluring Leather Jacket (S$26), inspired by the symbol of counterculture, as well as Velvet Underground (S$26) inspired by the American rock band.

An extension of Republic, check out the all new Terrace, a botanical al fresco setting where you can indulge in summer libations and take in views of the Singapore Flyer and Marina Bay Sands. Read our previous review here.

Republic is located at 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5288. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm-12am, Fri-Sat12pm-1am , Sun 12pm-10pm.

Sago House

Only incredible vibes and delicious cocktails to be found here. With with a weekly rotating menu of cocktails created from locally-sourced ingredients and addictive bites, Sago House always keeps things interesting.

The position as No.10 on the Asia’s Best 50 Bars 2023 and No. 51 on the extended World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list is an added bonus. Another spot that stands its ground when it comes to sustainability, the bar’s interior is built almost entirely hand-made from upcycled materials.

Sago House is located at 40B Sago Street, Singapore 059029, p. +65 8874 9936. Open Tue-Sun 6pm-12am.

Smoke & Mirrors

Perched on level six of National Gallery Singapore, Smoke & Mirrors is stirring and shaking up art of their own. Along with its stunning unobstructed view of Singapore’s twinkling skyline, the bar does its cocktails right.

In its The Real Art of Drinking: Volume III cocktail menu, we see stars like Let’s Get Inked (S$30), a twist on the New York Sour, whilst Say Cheese (S$34) is a fun play on photography as guests get their pictures snapped while sipping on a blend of Naked Malt, Monkey Shoulder Smokey Monkey and bitters. Plus, the Singaporean bites, and Mexican fare is the cherry on top! Read our previous review here.

Smoke & Mirrors is located at National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew’s Road, #06-01, Singapore 178957, p.+65 9380 6313. Open Mon–Wed 6pm-12am, Thurs–Sat 6pm-1am, Sun 5pm-12am.

Stay Gold Flamingo

Founded by next-gen local bartenders Jerrold Khoo and Bai JiaWei, Stay Gold Flamingo offers an all-day coffee bar in the front, and cocktail party in the back. During the day, caffeine cravers and day drinkers can delve in coffees, iced teas, and world-class wines at Flamingo Coffee Bar. As dusk falls, draw the velvet curtain, to reveal an enticing tippling den: Stay Gold.

On the menu, you’ll find libations like Kaya (S$16++) with scotch whisky, kaya, black tea, peach, and lemon, or the Ditamoni (S$16++) with notes of lychee, elderflower, and grapefruit. Read our previous review here.

Stay Gold Flamingo is located at 69 Amoy St, Singapore 069888, p. +65 8876 7364. Flamingo is open Mon-Fri 8am-5pm, while Stay Gold is open Mon-Sat 5pm–12am.

Sugarhall

A cult favourite Sugarhall is the ideal rum-focused cocktail pub we want to rush to after a hard day’s work in the CBD. Reminiscent of a English-style neighbourhood pub, the Jigger & Pony brand lives up to its reputation with expertly crafted cocktails along with delicious grub.

Top favourites from its new menu include the easy to drink Bandung-inspired, Rose Rosé I Love You (S$23), and Bobarazzi (S$24), which pairs bubble tea flavours like milk oolong tea and winter melon with Roku Gin and green apple.

If you need refuelling, take a bite of the incredibly finger-licking menu by Chef David Tang boasting bites like the Nepalese-inspired fried dumplings called egetable Momos (S$16) or the all time favourite Indomie (S$18), accompanied by crackling pork belly and sambal matah. Read our previous review here.

Sugarhall is located at Cecil St, Level 2 19, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9815 0246. Open Tue-Thu 5.30pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5.30pm-2am. Closed Mon & Sun.

The Bar at 15 Stamford

The Bar at 15 Stamford definitely deserves its time to shine. Housed in The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, The Bar at 15 Stamford is led by Bar Manager Edriane Lim and offers an extensive range of rum varieties, cocktail classics and new creations.

The menu take a journey across the Austronesian Islands exploring tales of way-faring and trade with gems like Penjajap 1509 (S$25) with a sweet smoky caramel and banana flavours and the Peranakan Old Fashion (S$22) a rum-based sipper with hints of pandan, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whilst their signature cocktail Plantation 1840 (S$24) is also a crowd-favourite.

The Bar at 15 Stamford is located at 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906, p. +65 6715 6871. Open daily 4pm-1am.

The Elephant Room

The Elephant Room is like no other bar, we promise. Dedicated to sharing the culture of Little India with patrons, the culture-forward bar brings the stories of the precinct to your plates and glasses.

Head Bartender and Co-Founder Yugnes Susela and his team source ingredients from Tekka Market and its surroundings, whilst the bar oozes the Indian story line in every detail, from spice boxes on the tables, aprons sewn from leftover saree cloths and more. The New Mango (S$25) is one to explore made with acid washed green mangoes, whilst Farmer’s Joy (S$25) comes in a cool terracotta tea-pot. Read our review here.

The Elephant Room is currently closed and relocating to Little India.

The Store

Easily our top favourites of the year, The Store is a new spot in town you can’t miss. Nestled in the Niel Road enclave the unassuming spot has become a stomping ground for folks looking for experimental cocktails and seafood plates.

The concoctions on everybody’s mind are the Coffee Kombucha Espresso Martini (S$25) with a smooth yet rich sip, whilst the sweet Plumbucha Collins (S$25) is a balanced marriage of plum gin, umeshu, plum kombucha, lemon and prosecco. To pair, look no further than the White Wine Mussels (S$28) served in a tangy and chunky tomato butter sauce. Read our review here.

The Store Singapore is located at 11 Neil Road, Singapore 088809, p. +65 8731 1883. Open Tue–Sat 4pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

Tippling Club

Established in 2008, and still pushing boundaries with its creations, this award-winning dining room and cocktail bar doesn’t need any introduction. Be prepared to tuck in for a fancy night with Chef-Owner Ryan Clift’s take on playful adventurous dishes, paired along it world-class cocktails. In its latest ‘A Guide to Modern Drinking’ series, head bartender Arathorn Grey turns the greatest hits by celebrated artists across six decades into a sipping experience to remember.

Some that have impressed the tastebuds of many include the Funky Monks by The Red Hot Chili Peppers (S$24), and Greenbacks by Ray Charles (S$25) which stirs down stout whiskey, carthusian monk liqueur, chardonnay, and lime. Read our review here.

Tippling Club is located at 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 08846, p. +65 6475 2217. Open Mon-Tues, Thurs-Sat 12pm–12am. Closed on Wed and Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.