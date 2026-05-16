Swatch VivoCity will not be opening for Royal Pop drop due to 'overwhelming crowds'

Swatch shutters its VivoCity branch ahead of its much-anticipated Royal Pop launch.

The Swiss watch brand announced the news in an Instagram story today (May 16).

"Due to the overwhelming crowd today, we will unfortunately need to close our VivoCity location for the rest of the day," it wrote.

Swatch shared that this was a "collective decision" made together with local authorities to ensure the health and safety of their staff and customers.

The watch specialist also pointed out that Royal Pop is not a limited-edition release, and that it anticipates future drops. The dates of these drops are not confirmed yet.

"We sincerely appreciate all the support and excitement shown today," said Swatch.

In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, user fiekaunyukunyuk, shared that at 12.30am, she had been told to stop queueing.

She had waited six hours outside the Ion Orchard store before being told to leave.

"They told us to go home because there is not enough stock. And [they] say to come back next week," she wrote.

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The Bioceramic Royal Pop is a new collaboration Audemars Piguet and Swatch, and was meant to launch today at three Swatch stores: Ion Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Vivocity.

It features a special series of pocket watches created by the two brands, merging the designs of Audemars Piguet's iconic Royal Oak and Swatch's Pop line from the 1980s. The collection includes eight designs in two styles, all made with Swatch's patented Bioceramic material.

The pocket watches are priced at $535, except for Lan Ba and Otg Roz, which are $570. Purchases are limited to one watch per person per store and day.

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melissateo@asiaone.com