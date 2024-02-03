Are HDB upgraders really priced out of a condo in 2024? Here’s a reality check

The tried and true way of getting a condo is to start with an HDB BTO flat, save every penny you can, and eventually sell it for a tidy profit and move up to a private condo; or at the very least an EC. But with private home prices higher than ever these days, does the old method still work? We took a look at the realities of upgrading to a condo, in the 2024 Singapore property market.

Scenario 1: Upgrading a three-bedder

Most HDB upgraders are families, so they have no use for shoebox apartments or small two-bedders. As such, it is fair to say that they will need at least a three-bedder condo unit, which is typically in the 900 to 1,100 sq. ft. range. That is, something that isn’t a massive drop in size from a four-room flat (which is around 970 sq. ft. by the way). You do have some three-bedder condos that go even smaller, but those usually come with common bedrooms that can only fit a single bed (and don’t even think about a utility or yard).

One option here is to look at Executive Condominiums (ECs).

First, let’s look at how much an upgrader may get for a typical four-room flat. For this example, we are going to assume our upgraders bought their four-room flat sometime in 2013, as BTO flats. We assume an average time of four years for construction, and then 10 years before selling and upgrading. This is the most common timeline we tend to see among upgraders:

BTO Name 4 Room Built Year Fernvale Crest $226,500 2013 Boon Lay Meadow $244,500 2013 Fernvale Palms $238,000 2013 Punggol Ripples $277,000 2013 Punggol Sails $277,000 2013 Segar Grove $230,000 2013 Montreal Dale $248,500 2013 Buangkok Vale $259,500 2013 Limbang Green $252,000 2013 Punggol Crest $274,000 2013 Treegrove@Woodlands $258,000 2013 Fernvale Ridge $243,500 2013 Sembawang RiverLodge $240,000 2013 Boon Lay Grove $263,000 2013 Floral Spring $240,500 2013 Fernvale Foliage $247,500 2013 Rivervale Arc $231,500 2013 Yishun Riverwalk $241,000 2013 Anchorvale Horizon $310,500 2013 Orchid Spring @ Yishun $254,000 2013 Segar Vale $255,000 2013 Montreal Ville $282,500 2013 Anchorvale Isles $291,500 2013

Average 4-room BTO flat prices

Flat prices would have been around $256,000, as new flats back in 2013.

Project Median Price Anchorvale Horizon $592,500 Anchorvale Isles $602,500 Boon Lay Grove $548,500 Boon Lay Meadow $525,000 Buangkok Vale $562,500 Fernvale Crest $550,000 Fernvale Foliage $575,888 Fernvale Palms $565,000 Fernvale Ridge $540,000 Floral Spring $525,000 Limbang Green $500,000 Montreal Dale $522,000 Montreal Ville $525,000 Orchid Spring @ Yishun $525,500 Punggol Crest $581,888 Punggol Ripples $608,000 Punggol Sails $633,000 Rivervale Arc $532,500 Segar Grove $527,500 Segar Vale $517,944 Sembawang RiverLodge $530,000 Treegrove@Woodlands $576,944 Yishun Riverwalk $536,000 Median $540,000

After around a decade, the same four-room flats could fetch around $540,000 on the resale market.

Let’s take a look at the numbers involved if this flat is sold to upgrade. Note that the following doesn’t factor in CPF usage for simplicity’s sake (because if CPF was used to pay for the flat, there’s an added factor: the seller would have to refund the CPF monies used, including the accrued interest. This can lead to much less of the sale proceeds being left over in cash.)

Item Amount Purchase Price $256,000 Downpayment (10per cent) $25,600 HDB Loan Taken $230,400 Loan remaining after 10 years $164,036

Item Amount Sale Price $540,000 Less loan remaining -$164,036 Less agent fees -$10,800 Cash Remaining $365,164

$365,000 is available to fund their EC purchase. This is important for the down payment of the EC.

(As an important aside, note that there are no HDB loans for ECs, you must use a bank loan, so the first five per cent of the EC must be paid in cash – it’s not like HDB where it’s possible to use CPF entirely for the down payment).

Next, we’ll assume our upgraders have a combined income of $10,394 per month (that’s assuming a median income of $5,197 per month, for a dual-income family. Don’t blame us if you disagree, it’s what the news reports claim).

Assuming our upgraders can get the full 30-year loan tenure, and factoring in the TDSR limit (this caps your monthly loan repayments to 55 per cent of your monthly income, inclusive of other debts), our upgraders can borrow $1,108,667 for their EC purchase; and this means the maximum price on their EC is around $1,478,223.

(Note: we’re assuming they don’t have other debt obligations like car loans, personal loans, etc., which could lower the TDSR ceiling for them. Also, note that our upgraders are pushing things to the limit. In practice, we would suggest you try to keep the debt to about 30 per cent of your monthly income, so do save more money if you can).

Their cash from their sale proceeds ($365,164) is roughly enough to cover the remaining down payment of the EC (a minimum down payment of 25 per cent, as we’re using a bank loan).

Based on the above, what are some of the three-bedroom ECs our upgraders could buy?

Project Name Min Price Avg Price Max Price Shortfall/Excess From Min Price Shortfall/Excess From Avg Price 1 Canberra $1,050,000 $1,172,273 $1,220,000 $428,223 $305,950 Arc at Tampines $1,125,000 $1,305,407 $1,533,000 $353,223 $172,816 Austville Residences $1,200,000 $1,302,533 $1,500,000 $278,223 $175,690 Bellewaters $1,200,000 $1,345,755 $1,458,000 $278,223 $132,468 Bellewoods $1,090,000 $1,212,727 $1,330,000 $388,223 $265,496 Belysa $1,088,000 $1,302,750 $1,418,000 $390,223 $175,473 Ecoplitan $1,100,000 $1,275,935 $1,400,000 $378,223 $202,288 Esparina Residences $1,450,000 $1,607,894 $1,850,000 $28,223 -$129,671 Forestville $1,150,000 $1,194,667 $1,240,000 $328,223 $283,556 Heron Bay $1,150,000 $1,287,000 $1,338,000 $328,223 $191,223 Inz Residence $1,250,000 $1,250,000 $1,250,000 $228,223 $228,223 Lake Life $1,313,100 $1,446,748 $1,588,000 $165,123 $31,475 Lush Acres $1,150,000 $1,289,654 $1,500,000 $328,223 $188,569 Nuovo $1,150,000 $1,150,000 $1,150,000 $328,223 $328,223 Parc Life $1,060,000 $1,309,942 $1,490,000 $418,223 $168,281 Park Green $1,155,000 $1,155,000 $1,155,000 $323,223 $323,223 Prive $1,300,000 $1,441,158 $1,658,000 $178,223 $37,065 Riverparc Residence $1,233,000 $1,349,991 $1,500,000 $245,223 $128,232 Sea Horizon $1,270,000 $1,305,000 $1,380,000 $208,223 $173,223 Signature at Yishun $1,128,000 $1,259,936 $1,408,888 $350,223 $218,287 Simei Green Condominium $960,000 $985,000 $1,010,000 $518,223 $493,223 Skypark Residences $1,250,000 $1,407,315 $1,488,888 $228,223 $70,908 Sol Acres $1,150,000 $1,351,581 $1,568,000 $328,223 $126,642 The Amore $1,140,000 $1,285,998 $1,466,888 $338,223 $192,225 The Brownstone $1,150,000 $1,266,253 $1,560,000 $328,223 $211,970 The Canopy $970,000 $1,060,833 $1,260,000 $508,223 $417,390 The Criterion $1,062,670 $1,209,432 $1,385,000 $415,553 $268,791 The Eden at Tampines $1,110,000 $1,110,000 $1,110,000 $368,223 $368,223 The Esparis $1,160,000 $1,160,000 $1,160,000 $318,223 $318,223 The Rainforest $1,178,888 $1,378,148 $1,550,000 $299,335 $100,075 The Tampines Trilliant $1,398,000 $1,523,164 $1,700,000 $80,223 -$44,941 The Terrace $1,120,000 $1,350,976 $1,588,888 $358,223 $127,247 The Topiary $1,020,000 $1,290,413 $1,430,888 $458,223 $187,810 The Vales $1,110,000 $1,325,196 $1,499,000 $368,223 $153,027 The Visionaires $1,030,000 $1,312,708 $1,500,000 $448,223 $165,515 Treasure Chest $1,270,000 $1,469,645 $1,688,000 $208,223 $8,578 Twin Fountains $1,270,000 $1,278,750 $1,290,000 $208,223 $199,473 Twin Waterfalls $1,175,000 $1,373,542 $1,568,000 $303,223 $104,681 Wandervale $1,220,000 $1,406,828 $1,580,000 $258,223 $71,395 Waterbay $1,320,000 $1,379,200 $1,440,000 $158,223 $99,023 Watercolours $1,000,000 $1,164,111 $1,350,000 $478,223 $314,112 Waterwoods $1,285,000 $1,358,571 $1,420,000 $193,223 $119,652 Whitewater $1,068,000 $1,162,286 $1,208,000 $410,223 $315,937 Yew Mei Green $955,000 $1,010,296 $1,040,888 $523,223 $467,927 Total $955,000 $1,331,444 $1,850,000 $523,223 $146,779

There are quite a few options above, so making the jump to an EC is quite possible; although again, we’d suggest you save up more first, and not push the TDSR to its very limit.

What about upgrading to fully private condos?

This is frankly tougher in 2024, and we have to keep it to resale condos to make it realistic. We’ll explain this below. For now, here are the cheapest resale three-bedders we can find:

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) bedroom Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Tenure Hougang Green $900,000 1,163 3 774 3 Jan 2023 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 Hougang Green $918,000 1,130 3 812 21 Aug 2023 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 Rosewood Suites $980,000 1,098 3 893 12 Jan 2023 99 yrs from 25/02/2008 Crystal Lodge $980,000 1,152 3 851 17 May 2023 Freehold Regent Grove $1,040,000 1,163 3 895 30 Jan 2023 99 yrs from 17/05/1997 Evergreen Park $1,050,000 1,173 3 895 3 Mar 2023 99 yrs from 01/10/1995 Regent Grove $1,050,000 1,163 3 903 7 Jun 2023 99 yrs from 17/05/1997 Regent Grove $1,050,000 1,163 3 903 29 Dec 2023 99 yrs from 17/05/1997 Skies Miltonia $1,058,800 969 3 1,093 13 Feb 2023 99 yrs from 20/02/2012 Symphony Suites $1,058,888 915 3 1,157 2 Mar 2023 99 yrs from 10/06/2014 Flo Residence $1,060,000 926 3 1,145 5 Jun 2023 99 yrs from 05/12/2011 Symphony Suites $1,068,000 $893 3 1,195 14 Sept 2023 99 yrs from 10/06/2014 Symphony Suites $1,070,000 915 3 1,169 11 October 2023 99 yrs from 10/06/2014 Regent Grove $1,075,000 1,163 3 925 1 Mar 2023 99 yrs from 17/05/1997 Hedges Park Condominium $1,080,000 1,001 3 1,079 21 Feb 2023 99 yrs from 28/07/2010 Nine Residence $1,080,000 904 3 1,194 2 May 2023 99 yrs from 30/04/2013

The only freehold development on the list is Crystal Lodge, which is not actually a condo (it’s an apartment so there are no common facilities). It’s also too close to the Geylang vice area, and is frankly more of a rental asset than a family home.

The other projects are okay, but they tend to be far from MRT access, or are quite old. So our upgraders do need to temper their expectations.

Nonetheless, let’s cast a wider net, and look at private, non-landed three-bedders in various planning areas:

Area Min Avg Max Shortfall from Min Shortfall from average Ang Mo Kio $1,418,000 $2,178,301 $2,638,000 $60,223 -$700,078 Bedok $1,180,000 $1,765,506 $2,381,000 $298,223 -$287,283 Bishan $1,420,000 $2,047,220 $2,550,000 $58,223 -$568,997 Bukit Batok $1,100,000 $1,558,985 $1,981,000 $378,223 -$80,762 Bukit Merah $1,760,000 $2,172,104 $2,946,760 -$281,777 -$693,881 Bukit Panjang $1,500,000 $2,005,468 $2,320,000 -$21,777 -$527,245 Bukit Timah $1,758,000 $2,663,116 $3,583,597 -$279,777 -$1,184,893 Choa Chu Kang $1,040,000 $1,107,083 $1,250,000 $438,223 $371,140 Clementi $1,350,000 $1,863,736 $2,608,800 $128,223 -$385,513 Downtown Core $2,400,000 $2,679,166 $3,012,000 -$921,777 -$1,200,943 Geylang $980,000 $1,887,128 $2,508,000 $498,223 -$408,905 Hougang $900,000 $1,639,116 $2,338,800 $578,223 -$160,893 Jurong East $1,198,000 $1,541,000 $1,910,000 $280,223 -$62,777 Jurong West $1,220,000 $1,604,344 $2,080,000 $258,223 -$126,121 Kallang $1,352,888 $1,704,745 $2,780,000 $125,335 -$226,522 Marine Parade $1,720,000 $2,434,410 $3,271,550 -$241,777 -$956,187 Museum $2,575,000 $2,649,167 $2,828,000 -$1,096,777 -$1,170,944 Newton $2,863,000 $3,093,370 $3,300,000 -$1,384,777 -$1,615,147 Novena $1,150,000 $2,810,511 $4,046,000 $328,223 -$1,332,288 Outram $2,445,888 $2,931,537 $3,314,880 -$967,665 -$1,453,314 Pasir Ris $1,080,000 $1,363,854 $1,770,000 $398,223 $114,369 Punggol $1,060,000 $1,344,494 $1,680,000 $418,223 $133,729 Queenstown $1,570,000 $2,030,514 $2,560,000 -$91,777 -$552,291 River Valley $1,800,000 $2,384,543 $2,906,800 -$321,777 -$906,320 Rochor $1,586,000 $1,745,808 $2,400,000 -$107,777 -$267,585 Sembawang $1,120,000 $1,208,990 $1,298,888 $358,223 $269,233 Sengkang $1,118,000 $1,419,492 $1,860,000 $360,223 $58,731 Serangoon $1,280,000 $1,864,338 $2,150,000 $198,223 -$386,115 Singapore River $2,350,000 $3,262,986 $3,680,000 -$871,777 -$1,784,763 Tampines $1,120,000 $1,542,423 $1,884,000 $358,223 -$64,200 Tanglin $1,900,000 $2,730,233 $3,579,840 -$421,777 -$1,252,010 Toa Payoh $1,528,888 $1,970,519 $2,441,000 -$50,665 -$492,296 Woodlands $980,000 $1,134,000 $1,288,000 $498,223 $344,223 Yishun $1,058,800 $1,284,464 $1,960,000 $419,423 $193,759 Total $900,000 $1,952,269 $4,046,000 $578,223 -$474,046

Even if they’re not new launches, you can see the overall quantum of many of these areas is pushing close to $2 million, if the price isn’t there already. There are some areas that may still be viable, such as Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands, and Yishun; and with median income, we think upgraders could also look at Pasir Ris, Punggol, and Sembawang.

We don’t think the names come as any surprise though, as these are all the old standbys for affordable housing (i.e., they are in less developed areas, where prices are lower).

That said, just from the above, we can see that it’s definitely more practical for HDB upgraders to look at ECs first. And whilst they’re not entirely priced out of private condos, it is becoming a big reach for them.

If you insist on upgrading to a new launch condo…

Well, it’s true. Upgrading to one is an even tougher prospect in recent months. Ever since the aftermath of Covid, prices of around $2,000+ psf have become a new norm, even for new launches that are in fringe regions:

Project Average Prices Shortfall 10 Evelyn $3,404,883 -$1,926,660 Altura $1,397,000 $81,223 Atlassia $2,506,516 -$1,028,293 Bartley Vue $2,086,818 -$608,595 Blossoms By The Park $2,557,462 -$1,079,239 Claydence $2,849,055 -$1,370,832 Cuscaden Reserve $4,289,000 -$2,810,777 Enchante $2,971,913 -$1,493,690 Grand Dunman $3,005,681 -$1,527,458 Hill House $2,325,857 -$847,634 Ikigai $3,843,560 -$2,365,337 Ki Residences At Brookvale $2,393,333 -$915,110 Klimt Cairnhill $5,357,650 -$3,879,427 Lentor Hills Residences $2,293,123 -$814,900 Lentor Modern $2,422,615 -$944,392 Lumina Grand $1,425,108 $53,115 Midtown Bay $5,162,250 -$3,684,027 Mori $2,256,800 -$778,577 North Gaia $1,296,236 $181,987 One Bernam $4,257,053 -$2,778,830 Orchard Sophia $2,285,333 -$807,110 Perfect Ten $4,759,920 -$3,281,697 Pinetree Hill $2,907,531 -$1,429,308 Royal Hallmark $1,949,000 -$470,777 Sceneca Residence $2,386,814 -$908,591 Sky Eden@Bedok $2,318,429 -$840,206 Tembusu Grand $2,801,962 -$1,323,739 Terra Hill $2,822,679 -$1,344,456 The Arden $1,939,591 -$461,368 The Botany at Dairy Farm $2,176,019 -$697,796 The Continuum $3,102,914 -$1,624,691 The LakeGarden Residences $2,262,991 -$784,768 The Landmark $3,155,932 -$1,677,709 The Myst $2,181,033 -$702,810 The Reef At King’s Dock $3,060,461 -$1,582,238 The Shorefront $1,922,200 -$443,977 Grand Total $2,537,247 -$1,059,024

The average quantum of a new launch three-bedder is around $2.537 million. That would be a stretch even if you just sold an $800,000 flat in Queenstown, let alone a regular four-room flat.

So if you really want a new launch three-bedder, you need to be making way above median income, or have a huge amount of accrued wealth already (especially for the deposit).

That said, if you want a new launch EC, you could consider North Gaia, Altura, or Lumina Grand. These new ECs have three-bedders that could be in the range of $1.2 million; but remember that for new ECs, you are taking on a five-year MOP all over again, and ECs are only fully privatised after their 10th year.

So are HDB upgraders priced out of private condos?

We feel the most accurate response – given that upgraders are increasingly restricted to ECs or cheaper resale options – is that they almost are.

They’re not entirely priced out but we’re more than halfway there, given that new launches are now out of the question for most median-income Singaporeans.

