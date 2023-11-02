Are you lovin' it? McDonald's and Crocs to drop new collaboration

Remember when we used to cringe at people who wear Crocs clogs?

Look who's laughing now because the shoes are currently all the rage.

In fact, the demand is so high that the brand has had quite a few interesting collaborations over the past few years with big names like Disney and Hello Kitty.

And now, fans can look forward to their next latest collaboration with everyone's favourite golden arches McDonald's.

This new Crocs collection will feature the fast food chain's iconic mascots — Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie the Early Bird.

The Birdie the Early Bird clogs come in a cheerful yellow colour, just like her feathers.

For Jibbitz, the clogs get one of Birdie the Early Bird herself as well as what looks like a McMuffin.

The rubber straps that turn the clogs into sport mode feature her goggles and her iconic pink bows.

Those who don't want something so brightly-coloured would like the Hamburglar clogs, which come in black and white strips, similar to the character's prison-like outfit.

Jibbitz-wise, you'll get one of Hamburglar himself, as well as his tie.

The rubber strap on the back also feature his eye mask as a quirky touch.

Prefer sandals to clogs? You can go for the Grimace sandals instead.

These come in a beautiful deep shade of purple, akin to Grimace's own skin tone.

Some of the jibbitz also come together to form Grimace's facial expression, which is quite an adorable touch.

One small issue though — these sandals are lined with fur, so they may not hold up well in Singapore's hot and rainy climate.

If you don't fancy any of the mascots on your Crocs, you can always consider the classic clogs decked out in McDonald's signature red and yellow colours.

We love how the inner soles feature prints of our favourite sides french fries, which add a quirky touch.

This clog also comes with jibbitz of our favourite menu items like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and an icy cup of soft drink.

As of now, there is no set date to the drop yet or if the shoes are even available in Singapore.

If you're keen on snagging a pair (or two) for yourself, you can monitor Crocs Singapore website for updates.

They've had other exciting collaborations

Crocs has had some really interesting and unique collaborations over the past few years.

One example, the pretty Hello Kitty and Friends collection drop which featured pink clogs covered in jibbitz of recognisable Sanrio characters like Kuromi and Badtz-Maru.

There was also the Pokemon collection and we are sure that fans of the popular Japanese anime series were eager to catch all 'em Pokemon jibbitz.

Another fun Crocs collab collection was the Star Wars one which had fur-lined, Chewbacca-inspired clogs.

