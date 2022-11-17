Polytechnic's rule about 'sport mode'-only Crocs baffles netizens

Once considered a fashion faux pas, Crocs have now become a popular choice of footwear among the younger crowd.

However, one polytechnic in Singapore seems to have pretty specific rules when it comes to students rocking Crocs on campus.

TikTok user Irfannkys uploaded a video on Tuesday (Nov 15), where he shared the school's unique take on Crocs.

"I just found out [Republic Polytechnic] students can't wear Crocs unless your strap is behind," he wrote, adding: "What kind of rule is that?"

It is not known if Irfannkys is a student from that institution.

Irfannkys' video quickly garnered comments from netizens who didn't quite get why these students' Crocs had to be worn in 'sport mode' — a term used by Croc-wearers to describe the shoe when the strap is worn around the ankles.

"RP got too much rules already [sic]," one lamented.

"The school wants you to be in sports mode 24/7," another jested.

Thankfully, some Republic Polytechnic students jumped in to explain, and shared how stringent the enforcement is.

"With the strap in front it's considered slippers and [Republic Polytechnic] don't allow slippers [sic]."

Others said they've seen school staff catching students with their Crocs in 'sandal mode'.

Cheekier students also shared nifty ways to get past school authorities — which included opting for baggy pants, or entering campus with one side in 'sport mode'.

A quick check on Republic Polytechnic's site shows that students are expected to be "decently attired" with covered shoes or sandals. Sleeveless T-shirts, singlets, shorts and slippers are also off-limits.

Other polytechnics, on the other hand, don't seem to be as strict with their dress codes, with no stipulated prohibitions on students' choice of footwear.

Singapore Polytechnic's dress code says that students should wear "proper attire" at all times, and refrain from attire that might be offensive.

For Ngee Ann Polytechnic, students are "encouraged to dress appropriately to create a positive impression", and are warned against "revealing or skimpy clothing" and "clothes that contain offensive words or images".

AsiaOne has reached out to Republic Polytechnic and Irfannkys for more information.

Banned from library due to "bra lines"

In 2020, a Malaysian woman claimed she was denied entry into a library in Kuala Lumpur — all because her "bra lines" were visible through her long-sleeved blouse.

Syarifah Amin wrote in a series of tweets that a female security guard and a receptionist had stopped her at the library entrance.

But on her insistence, the staff eventually relented and allowed her to enter as they were afraid that she would "make a fuss".

"I came here to study. I'm wearing long sleeves and long pants. I'm not going to wear a 'sweater' to cover my 'bra lines'.

"I literally just want to study," she wrote.

