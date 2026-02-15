Art exhibitions, underground party: Singapore events in February 2026

February in Singapore doesn't announce itself with fanfare. It arrives quietly, settling into the space between Chinese New Year momentum and the long stretch ahead.

Events in Singapore this month pull from different corners: classic films returning to a nearly century-old theatre, collectives taking over club rooms with sounds from Amsterdam and Vietnam, contemporary art that asks you to slow down and feel material memory. Whether you're planning weekends or looking for something worth stepping out for mid-week, this is our curated guide to what's on in February.

Having Intentions (HI) Fair

Feb 7-8, 2026, 11am-7pm

Alma House Lobby Lounge, New Bahru (#03-03)

Curated by Olive Basics, Having Intentions Fair offers a slower, more thoughtful approach to festive shopping, framed around how we dress, host, and care for ourselves.

Set within a home-like space at New Bahru, the fair brings together 12 homegrown brands spanning wardrobe staples, self-care, homeware, accessories, and personalised gifts.

Rather than a crowded marketplace, HI Fair encourages lingering; chatting with founders, learning about materials and processes, and choosing pieces designed to last beyond a single season. Timed around Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day, it's an easygoing weekend stop that values intention over impulse, and quality over excess.

Free entry; RSVP encouraged via bit.ly/HIFAIR.

GrooveTop: Slow Jamz ft. Secret Pals, RAAJ & Ya5th

Feb 7, 2026, 2pm-7pm

Temper Wine Room & Lounge, 83 Neil Road, Singapore 089813

GrooveTop brings back one of its most requested formats with a daytime edition of Slow Jamz, this time set inside Temper, a moody new wine room and lounge on Neil Road.

The focus stays firmly on unhurried, soulful sounds: slow jamz, neo-soul, and R&B spanning old and new, curated for a crowd that prefers to start early and finish before night takes over. RAAJ, Secret Pals, and Ya5th take turns behind the decks, shaping an afternoon that leans intimate rather than loud, social rather than frantic. It's a relaxed, grown-up day party that trades excess for atmosphere and good company.

Tickets from $25 via yourtessera.com; limited capacity, door tickets subject to availability.

Rituals of Perception at Tanoto Art Foundation

Now till March 1, 2028

New Bahru School Hall, 46 Kim Yan Road, Singapore 239351

Tanoto Art Foundation's inaugural exhibition gathers over twenty artists whose practices unfold through slow, iterative processes such as kneading, weaving, casting, folding, stitching.

Against digital acceleration and dehumanised time, the works here reattune us to presence. Materials like clay, cement, paper, and fiber carry memory; each gesture becomes a quiet act of resistance.

Curated by Xiaoyu Weng, the show bridges Southeast Asia, South America, and other global hubs, exploring how the body reads textures and weights beyond thought. Artists include Suki Seokyeong Kang, Anicka Yi, Tsang Kin-Wah, Yuyan Wang, and Sriwhana Spong.

Free public programs include performances, panel discussions, docent-led tours, and a closing conversation with artists on Feb 28.

Free admission; RSVP required for opening reception via tanotoartfoundation.org.

Spring Blossoms: Gallop Into Prosperity

Now till March 1, 2026, 9am-9pm

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay marks the Year of the Horse with a contemplative Spring Blossoms display that blends floral craft with classical Chinese symbolism.

Eight life-sized horse lanterns, handcrafted using techniques dating back to the Tang Dynasty, anchor the exhibition, drawing inspiration from Ba Jun Tu, the iconic ink painting of galloping horses. Set among plum blossoms, orchids, chrysanthemums, bamboo, and seasonal blooms like dahlias and azaleas, the landscape takes cues from Jiangnan garden aesthetics, with moon gates and pavilions encouraging slow wandering and pause.

Created in collaboration with Shanghai Gardens Group, the display reflects themes of vitality, renewal, and quiet strength rather than spectacle alone.

Flower Dome admission applies; tickets available via gardensbythebay.com.

Equation Festival Takeover at RASA

Feb 20, 2026, 9pm onwards

9 Raffles Place #02-01, Tower, 1, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619

Born in the mountains of Northern Vietnam, Equation Festival brings its dual-stage ethos to Singapore through a collaboration between RASA and Sivilian Affairs.

The Hall features TaoFu whose sets move across house, electro, and techno with narrative precision alongside Loyboy and Sivanesh. In the Floor, Di Linh anchors the night with her signature approach to techno: colour, contrast, and emotional pacing drawn from disco and house.

The Savage and Observatory resident has built a reputation across Southeast Asia for sets that leave a lasting imprint. Miss Lil, 3MZY, and EJ Missy open b2b, setting the tone before the room shifts deeper. It's a night shaped by regional exchange and shared musical language.

Tickets available via yourtessera.com; early bird pricing until Jan 31.

Bad Times Disco presents… VeggieVille SG

Feb 21, 2026, 9pm-late

98 Club Street, Singapore 069467

Hong Kong's community-driven underground party Bad Times Disco makes its Singapore debut with VeggieVille SG, a playful but considered building takeover in the heart of the city.

Expect two contrasting floors: a more electronic, dancefloor-led room upstairs, and a selector-focused space downstairs, both anchored by the collective's balearic-leaning, digger sensibility. The night draws from Bad Times Disco's reputation for thoughtful curation, deep record culture, and a strong sense of togetherness rather than spectacle.

Local and regional selectors including Dean Chew, Grooves of Nanyang, Solar Sound Sisters, and co-founder Ani Phoebe will anchor the sound, while the VeggieVille theme adds a light, slightly absurd narrative layer without overpowering the music.

Tickets from S$30 via yourteserra.com; group-buy discounts available, door tickets limited.

Santai Malam & Daydream Nation at RASA

Feb 21, 2026, 10pm onwards

9 Raffles Place #02-01, Tower, 1, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619

A double room night where two collectives stake out their own corners. In the Hall, Santai Malam brings Amsterdam-based Gyatso, whose sets pull from ghetto house, techno, and hard groove; fast booty bangers, faster feet. He's played Dekmantel Selectors, Lentekabinet, and hosted Keep Hush sessions with Patta during ADE. Hammy, RTJ, and Legume warm things up b2b2b.

On the Floor, Daydream Nation leans into the electric tension of 90s and noughties indie rock and punk. Ginette Chittick leads, joined by Kim (Teenage Riot), whose sets trace a loose line through techno, post-punk, Britpop, and alternative club music shaped by Madchester, The Hacienda, and bands who blurred guitars with dance floors. Two rooms, two moods.

Free entry with first drink purchase at the door. Reserve your ticket via yourteserra.com.

Classics at Capitol

Feb 22 - April 28, 2026

Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178907

For the first time since its 2015 restoration, movies return to Singapore's oldest theatre. Classics at Capitol launches with a monthly programme of restored films curated by Dr Ben Slater, starting with three iconic titles from the 1950s and 60s.

February opens with Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Gene Kelly at his greatest, dancing through Hollywood's shift from silent films to sound in glorious Technicolor. March brings David Lean's Lawrence of Arabia (1962), a 222-minute epic with Peter O'Toole crossing vast deserts and shifting wartime allegiances.

April closes with Hitchcock's North by Northwest (1959), where Cary Grant plays an ad executive mistaken for a spy. Each screening includes expert introductions and the ambiance of a grand heritage hall built in 1930.

For more information, visit capitol-theatre.sg.

我(Wo) 爱(Ai) 你(Ni): New Year's at SANTAi

Feb 22, 2026, 2pm-late

697D E Coast Rd, Singapore 459060

Santai's laidback Sunday energy returns with 我爱你, a daytime gathering that folds Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day into one easygoing afternoon by the coast. More neighbourhood hang than festival blowout, the event brings together a cross-section of Singapore's independent makers, artists, food vendors, and creatives for browsing, eating, drinking, and lingering.

Expect vinyl sharing focused on Asian classics, hands-on activities like mahjong learning and screen printing, and a rotating mix of ceramics, zines, jewellery, vintage homeware, and small-batch objects. Food and drinks anchor the day, with pastries, tacos, and festive cocktails keeping things social well into the evening.

Free entry; activities and food available for purchase, walk-ins welcome.

Ice Cream Sundays Presents: Munir b2b Varumi

Feb 28, 2026, 3pm-10.30pm

Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Singapore

Ice Cream Sundays opens its 10 Years of ICS series with a rare back-to-back set from Indonesian selectors Munir and Varumi, marking a full-circle moment for the long-running Singapore party.

Munir is known across the region for deep digging across funk, disco, boogie, house, and global sounds, while Varumi brings a more narrative, cinematic approach that moves fluidly between jazz, electro, and worldly rhythms. Together, their b2b promises a warm, exploratory session shaped by shared sensibilities rather than peak-time theatrics.

The afternoon-to-evening gathering also nods to ICS' early days, with stage design referencing its first-ever rooftop party, reworked through the collective's now-signature DIY production and visuals. ICS residents Bongomann, Muto, and Toppings set the tone earlier in the day.

Tickets from $35 via shop.tiks.asia; group bundles available, limited capacity.

This article was first published in City Nomads.