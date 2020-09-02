Artbox night market in Thailand closes for good, Isetan too

Looks like Singaporeans will not get a chance to visit or revisit Artbox night market in Bangkok, following news that the market has closed. Its last opening was on Monday (Aug 31).

The night market, located in between BTS stations Nana and Asoke in Bangkok, had been running daily for about year, attracting both locals and tourists.

Artbox debuted in 2015 as a popup event held several times a year for a few days at a time. The market featured unique merchandise by local designers, trendy food items and live music, which drew the hipster crowd.

มาชิวส่งท้ายยยยยย ARTBOX MARKET @ สุขุมวิท10 เปิดถึงวันที่ 31 ส.ค. นี้นะทุกคนนนนน #last2days วันนี้ก้ควรมา พรุ่งนี้ก้มาอีก Posted by Artboxthailand on Sunday, August 30, 2020

The popularity of the market also spawned Artbox offshoots in Singapore, the last of which was held in November last year, as well as a food-centric Eatbox event organised in March.

Owner Phanarat Muennoi told Khaosod English: "It's such a huge loss since I invested a lot in this. Covid hit us really hard."

She added that the business suffered after hotels shut their doors and tourists stopped streaming in.

But there's hope that Artbox will make its return — albeit in another form — as Phanarat said she will try to bring it back as an event instead of a permanent market.

Isetan Thailand closes doors

After 28 years, the Isetan department store has vacated its six-storey premises in CentralWorld Bangkok, officially pulling out of the country.

The Japanese retailer, which began operations at the location when CentralWorld was still known as World Trade Center, decided not to renew its rental contract when it ended in August.

Staff members bid an emotional farewell to shoppers when it closed its doors for good at 9.30pm on Monday.

