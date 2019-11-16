Outdoor market Artbox returns to Singapore with larger venue and more than 300 retailers

Artbox Singapore will be held at the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji for two consecutive weekends.
PHOTO: Invade
Hannah Bock
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Popular outdoor market Artbox Singapore has returned for its third edition here, with light projections and a much larger venue.

The event, an offshoot of Artbox in Bangkok, was launched on Friday (Nov 15) at the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji. It will be held for two consecutive weekends.

At 200,000 sq ft, Artbox Singapore's new event space is about a third larger than the one at Bayfront last year, which was around 140,000 sq ft.

The event's organiser, Mr Kent Teo, 34, told The Straits Times: "After receiving feedback about space constraints, we hope to comfortably accommodate a larger crowd by having a bigger venue and wider walkways between booths."

He is expecting more than half a million visitors to Artbox 2019, which has more than 300 retailers, food stalls, craft workshops and entertainment acts.

Visitors will get the chance to see an idyllic garden projected onto four 12m-tall shipping containers in a showcase of the event's theme of Eden this year.

The art display by local creative company Ionix.Lab is the attraction that Mr Teo is most excited for the public to see.

Another new attraction is the Garden of Creation, where visitors can sign up for various craft workshops to print 3D jewellery or create their own perfumes.

They can also learn how to add colourful prints to used horseshoes from Singapore Turf Club. Each horseshoe retails for $20, with all proceeds going to the Children's Society.

Visitors can browse for vintage clothing and streetwear at stalls like Moonset, a Thailand-based brand which sells colourful bags made from canvas and tarpaulin.

There are also performances by local bands such as Hubbabubbas as well as bands from Thailand such as Jeans & Her Friends.

"Artbox is a platform for creative retailers and artists to showcase their work in an innovative way," said Mr Teo, who is also the founder of event management company Invade Industry and has run some of Singapore's largest flea markets.

"We hope this year's event will be like a paradise for families and friends to come together, appreciate art, and soak in the festivities."

Artbox Singapore 2019: Eden

Where: Singapore Turf Club (Carpark B)

The Grounds @ Kranji

1 Turf Club Avenue, Singapore 738078

MRT: Kranji

When: Nov 15 to 17, 22 to 24, 3 to 11pm

Admission: Free

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Art fairs/Art market Lifestyle Food festivals

