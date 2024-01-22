Artyzen Singapore is a sleek retreat dipped in heritage at Cuscaden Road

From old favourites to new openings, there’s no doubt Cuscaden Road has become the hotel hub of Singapore. One new gem in the vicinity is the recently opened, Artyzen Singapore.

Just 10 minutes away from the bustling shopping district of Orchard Road and Tanglin Mall, the 142-room modern lifestyle hotel is more than meets the eye — effortlessly connecting guests to the energy, heritage, and culture of Singapore, all while offering the comforts and luxuries of the modern traveller.

Here’s our review of Artyzen Singapore and all that it has to offer!

Interior design & heritage

The hotel occupies the space formerly known as Villa Marie, a 1940s mansion built by botanist Tan Hoon Siang.

In the villa’s place, now stands a striking tower wrapped with pockets of lush greenery across trellised columns and sky gardens, paying homage to its botanical heritage.

In fact, the accommodation space impresses right from the start, with an entrance sporting floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and welcoming vegetation for a much needed break from the urban scenery that we’re used to.

The design, conceptualised by Ong&Ong and Nic Graham & Associates, seamlessly blends sleek modern aesthetics like elongated ceilings, and arches (adopted from Villa Marie), with Singapore’s vibrant cultural tapestry.

Living up to its name, dashes of art are sprinkled within the property, including the lift lobby which feature bold floral motifs of our iconic shophouses, as well as touches of Peranakan inspired tiles and cushions throughout the property, tying in the narrative.

Moreover, keep your eyes peeled as you explore the property, to witness an array of orchids and flowers in bloom.

Rooms

Your humble abode is no less enticing. Sleek and elegant, all guest-rooms are smoke-free and come with a balcony, allowing you to take in the cool breeze that Singapore offers during its monsoon months.

The Grand Terrace King room made for a fabulous stay — characterised by lime-washed concrete walls, herringbone timber floor and ceilings as well as hints of marble, and brass lighting fixtures creating a harmonious blend of comfort and aesthetics.

Not to mention the fluffy king bed with soft sheets for a restful night’s sleep. If the aircon is just too cool for you, you can also opt to sleep under the gentle breeze of the ceiling fan.

The amenities did not disappoint either. Expect the likes of a B&O wireless Bluetooth speaker, Dyson hairdryer, Nespresso coffee machine, Stagg EKG Pro Gooseneck Electric Kettle with Baccha Coffee packets and even complimentary premium Nordaq bottled water.

On the other hand, the bathroom featured both a deep-soaking bathtub and a rain shower, as well as premium bathroom amenities like loofah, bamboo dental kit, and shower necessities by Heeley Paris in a signature, exclusive scent.

Nonetheless, our favourite part was the heated floors, perfect for post-shower rituals. The separate toilet also featured an electric bidet for ease and comfort.

There are plenty of mirrors throughout the room and a dedicated vanity space for beauty and fashion fanatics. You can also opt for the Shoe Shine service by placing your shoes in a dedicated tray and calling the reception for pick-up.

Dining

Beyond a relaxing space, the culinary journey at Artyzen Singapore is also worth a mention. At level one, Cafe Quenino offers an eclectic breakfast, hearty lunch, and transforms into an inviting cocktail bar at night.

Worth a try are the classic Eggs Your Way ($24) with bacon, avocado, baby potatoes and toast, as well as Kaya French Toast ($16) and Nasi Lemak Kedgeree ($22) with basmati rice, onsen egg, peanuts, hot smoked trout and house sambal goreng.

Alternatively, Quenino by Victor Liong on Level Four showcases contemporary Asian cuisine through the Focus tasting menu ($180 per pax), blending elements of Singapore’s diverse cultures as well as influences from other regions of Southeast Asia.

Some highlights include the creamy and luxe Mud Crab, with coconut taro cream, a slight heat of white pepper and salty element of oscietra caviar, as well as the refreshing Spencer Gulf Kingfish with white tungi, white radish and burnt garlic and soy cream.

Nonetheless, the Sweet Corn Ice Cream made for the ultimate sweet end with hints of caramel, coconut, popcorn powder and pandan. Vegetarian menu available upon request.

If we had to pin-point something, it would be that the in-room dining options are relatively limited and we wish the menu evolves with more variety overtime.

Wellness and leisure

At level five, health and well-being takes centre stage featuring a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centre with all-new Technology Gym equipment, whilst the outdoor yoga pavilions make for the perfect spot for daily wellness activities.

The rejuvenating spa is also a must visit, offering a comprehensive selection of treatments designed to enhance your vitality and restore balance.

We recommend the signature Gemstone Odyssey ($280 for 90 mins), channelling the healing energy of gemstones like Amethyst, Carnelian, Lapis Lazuli and Rose Quartz with scented infused herb oils for specific outcomes like re-energising, self love, sparking creativity, and inner peace.

The treatment begins with a brief questionnaire to select the most suitable gemstone and massage oil. During the massage you’ll be treated to hot compressions through warm towel, hot stones and a much-needed rub down to relax those tight muscles.

We also quite enjoyed the lymphatic drainage at tailored points throughout the body including the neck and face.

Lastly, the crowning jewel of the property is the rooftop garden boasting a 25-metre cantilevered infinity pool to take in the city vistas and a sunken lounge providing a cool and comfortable haven amidst the tropical climate.

The soon to open rooftop bar here is also slated to offer a variety of cocktails and light grub to enjoy while taking a soak.

Overall, Artyzen Singapore is an easy pick when it comes to folks looking for an aesthetic modern spot in the heart of the city, whilst also shedding a light into Singapore’s cultural heritage.

Artyzen Singapore is located at 9 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249719. For bookings please visit the website, call +65 6363 6000, or email reservations.sg@artyzenhotels.com. Rates start from $550++ for the Deluxe Balcony Room.

This article was first published in City Nomads.