A guide to the best hotels in Singapore for digital nomads and solo travellers

In a world where travel is more than just a journey, Singapore stands out as a buzzing hub for digital nomads and solo adventurers. Whether you’re a remote worker searching for the perfect work-friendly spot or a solo explorer in need of a comfy base for your adventures, these spots in Singapore have got you covered!

AMOY Hotel by Far East Hospitality

Discover a seamless blend of history and modern convenience at AMOY Hotel, ideally situated in the heart of Singapore’s CBD.

As the city’s first hotel with an integrated museum, AMOY Hotel offers a captivating journey into the footsteps of early Chinese immigrants from Zhangzhou who settled in Singapore, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

With 37 rooms, the boutique setting ensures a personalised experience. Enter through the Fuk Tak Chi Museum and choose between the Cosy Single for solo travellers or the Deluxe Room for those with company, each offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of the Singaporean story.

Details such as a modern Oriental bed, traditional Chinese stools, and porcelain basins add to the unique charm. Enhance your stay with exclusive perks, including unique experiential activities like Tea Appreciation and a Linocut Printing Workshop, promising an immersive and memorable experience.

Located within close proximity to Telok Ayer and Raffles Place MRT stations, as well as the Far East Square mall, you’re assured immediate access to a diverse range of retail and dining options waiting to be explored.

Whether you are looking to discover Singapore’s top tourist destinations, Chinatown’s cultural heritage, Clarke Quay’s riverside, or indulge in the best of the local dining and café scene, AMOY Hotel is the ideal choice.

AMOY Hotel by Far East Hospitality is located at 76 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 048464. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6580 2888 or email info.amoy@fareast.com. Rates start from S$255 nett.

Pan Pacific Orchard

Nestled in the heart of Orchard Road, Pan Pacific Orchard beckons as a verdant urban oasis, taking inspiration from nature’s elements – Forest, Beach, Garden, and Cloud.

This architectural marvel not only redefines design but also encapsulates Singapore’s Garden City concept. Choose from a selection of rooms and suites, each offering breathtaking views of lush greenery and the dynamic cityscape, providing a tranquil escape from the urban hustle.

Positioned right in the midst of action and adventure, Pan Pacific Orchard spoils you with an abundance of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Explore multicultural neighbourhoods like Little India, Chinatown, and Arab Street effortlessly, thanks to the well-connected transportation network. Immerse yourself in Singapore’s cultural tapestry, from renowned museums to Michelin-starred restaurants, as Pan Pacific Orchard unveils the city’s magic through its distinctive lens.

Pan Pacific Orchard is located at 10 Claymore Rd, Singapore 229540. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6991 6888 or email enquiry.ppsor@panpacific.com. Rates start from S$380 nett.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront

Situated along the tranquil riverfront by Clarke Quay, Grand Copthorne Waterfront is your perfect sanctuary for all types of travellers.

Offering a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle, the hotel is a one-stop destination for both business and leisure guests.

With their exclusive Day-Use Package, you can unwind in their Grand Deluxe Room, take a refreshing dip in the swimming pool, or get some work done in our spacious rooms equipped with amenities tailored to your every need.

Plus, enjoy a 20 per cent discount at Food Capital & Tempo Bar with the usage of our day pass, promising a delightful culinary experience at every turn. Experience tranquillity, comfort, and exquisite dining all in one place at Grand Copthorne Waterfront.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront is located at 392 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169663. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6733 0880 or email enquiry.gcw@millenniumhotels.com. The Day-Use Package rates start from S$148 nett.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Experience French-inspired luxury at Sofitel Singapore City Centre, an oasis in the bustling business district. Boasting an unrivalled location above Tanjong Pagar MRT station, this exquisite hotel seamlessly combines sophistication and convenience.

Whether for business or leisure, indulge in amenities such as the pool, 24-hour SoFit gym, access to Virgin Active, and flexible meeting spaces.

With six unique room and suite options showcasing bold artwork and botanical motifs, premium amenities, and cutting-edge technology, Sofitel redefines sophistication in Singapore’s vibrant Central Business District.

Elevate your dining experience at Racines, where French gastronomy meets modern Chinese delights, or unwind at 1864 for perfectly poured coffee, tea, and cocktails. With its prime location in the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District, Sofitel Singapore City Centre is the premium address from which to explore the city amid shopping and local dining outlets.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre is located at 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6428 5000 or email HA152@sofitel.com.

Furama Riverfront

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and exploration at Furama RiverFront—just a step away from the urban hustle.

Providing a dynamic space for guests to gather, work, and indulge, Furama offers cosy rooms with breathtaking views of the city skyline and lush greenery.

Indulge in exceptional dining at Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant and Waterfall Lounge, creating a home away from home experience.

Embrace the concept of “bleisure” (business + leisure) with their Work-cation Package, which includes 10 hours of guest room usage, $20 dining credits, welcome snacks, and more.

Additionally, enjoy perks like 25 per cent off dining, 10 per cent off provisions gift items, and weekday admission to Waka Waka—an indoor safari-themed playground for kids. Immerse yourself in a rejuvenating work-cation experience where productivity seamlessly meets leisure.

Furama Riverfront is located at 405 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169633. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6333 8898 or email reservations.riverfront@furama.com.

Hotel NuVe Heritage

Escape the city’s hustle and find serenity at Hotel NuVe Heritage, where luxury is more than a concept—it’s in their DNA.

Treat yourself to gourmet mini-bars, in-room coffee machines, and invigorating massage showers that promise a sensory indulgence.

Boasting 19 sophisticated rooms, from the cosy Quaint Queen to the airy Photographer Suite, each exudes elegance with its neutral shades, crisp white furnishings, and bespoke decor that harmoniously blends Western sophistication with spirited local charm.

Immerse yourself in the plush comfort of Slumberland mattresses and savour a daily replenishment of a fully-stocked complimentary mini bar, Dulce Gusto coffee, and a selection of Dilmah teas. Hotel NuVe Heritage promises a tranquil escape in the heart of the vibrant city—a stylish and comfortable haven for every traveller.

Hotel NuVe Heritage is located at 13 Purvis St, Singapore 188592. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6250 4024 or email contact@hotelnuveheritage.com. Rates start from S$220.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

Elevate your work-from-home routine with PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering‘s Garden Daycation Package – an indulgent twist offering a multi-functional desk space and 11 hours of ultimate comfort, complete with all the amenities you need and more!

Whether it’s an after-work decompression or a quick lunchtime workout, recharge your mind and body at our fitness centre or outdoor infinity pool on the Wellness Floor.

Plus, enjoy a 20 per cent discount on spa treatments at St. Gregory and delectable meals at Lime Restaurant and Bar to wrap up the day. Embrace the opportunity to transform your day into a rejuvenating escape with their Garden Daycation package.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering is located at 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6809 8888 or email enquiry.prsps@parkroyalcollection.com. Rates start from S$160.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

