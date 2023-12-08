Where to stay in Singapore: A guide to the city’s most instagrammable hotels

Renowned for its exceptional hospitality, Singapore has consistently charmed tourists worldwide, earning a perennial spot on travel itineraries. To save you the trouble of extensive research, here’s a guide to the best hotels in Singapore; from sleek skyscrapers overlooking panoramic cityscapes to lush oasis-like retreats, these accommodations promise the ultimate blend of luxury, comfort, and Instagram-friendly aesthetics.

AMOY Hotel by Far East Hospitality

Step into the past with AMOY Hotel by Far East Hospitality, an ode to the Zhangzhou settlers in Singapore. Nestled within Far East Square, the hotel features an unconventional entrance through Fuk Tak Chi, Singapore’s inaugural street museum and former temple. With only 37 rooms, the hotel ensures personalised service, welcoming guests and attending to their specific needs. Each room is uniquely designed to reflect the lives of these pioneers through individual layouts and heritage accents. From the Cosy Single Room with modern oriental aesthetics to the Deluxe Room with carefully selected furniture such as porcelain basins, guests experience a blend of history and contemporary comforts. The best part? Its strategic location in Singapore’s CBD, offering easy access to the city’s business, dining, and leisure hubs. Whether you’re heading down for a brief staycation or an extended visit, AMOY Hotel promises an unforgettable journey through Singapore’s captivating heritage.

AMOY Hotel by Far East Hospitality is located at 76 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 048464. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6580 2888 or email info.amoy@fareast.com. Rates start from S$255 nett.

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore is an opulent urban golf resort anchored by Thai-style hospitality. Boasting 198 exquisitely designed rooms and suites, eight pool pavilions, and versatile meeting spaces, the hotel offers an array of amenities including tennis courts, a putting green, gym, a sauna and a spa. From the spacious Deluxe Laguna rooms to the Prestige Verandah Suite‘s luxurious outdoor bathtub, the accommodation choices reflect understated elegance fused with contemporary Asian design. Culinary delights await at venues like Greenhouse showcasing global cuisines to the poolside Tee Deck serving Thai-inspired BBQ and farm-to-table dishes. The Nest is an award-winning restaurant overlooking the golf course offering a more refined experience.

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore is located at 11 Laguna Golf Green, Singapore 488047, For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6841 8888 or email dtlsrsvn@dusit.com. Rates start from S$294++.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore

Ideally situated between Chinatown the Central Business District, explore Singapore’s vibrant collision of cultures and hues just steps away from PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering. Experience the award-winning eco-friendly garden-themed hotel in its nature-inspired rooms and suites, boasting city or park views, each offering distinct comforts. The Urban Deluxe Room, for example, boasts vistas of Chinatown and a large work area, whilst the Signature Suite comes equipped with a rain shower and 24-hour in-room dining. State-of-the-art facilities and services include an infinity pool with cabanas, the convivial Lime Restaurant, as well as the indulgent St. Gregory Spa.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore is located at 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, or call +65 6809 8888. Rates start from S$430++.

The Warehouse Hotel

At The Warehouse Hotel in Robertson Quay, historic charm meets contemporary luxury in this former 19th-century godown. Located along the Singapore River, this boutique hotel offers 37 meticulously restored rooms that showcase the city’s rich culture and history. Embracing its past as a hub for secret societies and distilleries, the hotel exudes thoughtful hospitality and locally-inspired cuisine. Spaces like the spacious River View Suite and the Warehouse Sanctuary offer a serene escape, with each room boasting curated luxury and historic touches. Indulge in artisanal craft cocktails at The Lobby Bar, capturing the hotel’s intriguing history, or savour elevated Singaporean cuisine at Po, reflecting the nation’s culinary heritage.

The Warehouse Hotel is located at 320 Havelock Road, Robertson Quay, Singapore 169628. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6828 0000 or email reservations@thewarehousehotel.com. Rates start from S$400++.

The Singapore EDITION

The Singapore EDITION has emerged as a luxurious sanctuary in Southeast Asia. Created by renowned architects and designers, this 204-room hotel in Orchard boasts a modern aesthetic with elegant architecture and interiors that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor spaces. The chic Lobby Bar, FYSH at Edition restaurant by acclaimed chef Josh Niland, and the intimate Punch Room offers a distinct experience. Guest rooms feature meticulous design details, offering a serene haven amid the city’s vibrancy. Moreover, the hotel is equipped with a spa, gym, garden courtyard, and stunning event spaces.

The Singapore EDITION is located at 38 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249731. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6329 5000 or email info.singapore@editionhotels.com. Rates start from S$680+++.

The Serangoon House, Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

A 90-room lifestyle hotel in Little India, The Serangoon House epitomises Indian colonial design and architecture. Each room showcases handmade double-tier canopy beds, offering a unique living experience for guests, accommodating up to six people. The lobby dazzles with porcelain chandeliers, colonial India scenes on De Gournay wallpaper, and lush velvet seating. GupShup, the hotel’s dining spot, invites guests to savour Indian street food with specialties from Delhi, Bombay, and other regions, accompanied by authentic Indian beverages. Not to mention, each corner of the hotel gives way to a new photo opportunity.

The Serangoon House, Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is located at 301 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218224. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call+ 65 6797 2850, or email reservations@serangoonhouse.com. Rates start from S$200++.

The Clan Hotel Singapore

The Clan Hotel in Singapore weaves modern luxury with a captivating historical narrative rooted in its neighbourhood. Paying homage to the city’s heritage, this hotel offers refined quarters with nods to its pioneering past, blending traditional textures with contemporary elements behind a striking chrome façade. Rooms offer varying levels of opulence – the Grand Premier even comes with curated experiences unique to Singapore as well as a personal assistant service. Rejuvenate with the hotel’s amenities, including the Sky Pool and Sky Gym, while The Clan’s Local Precinct Tour takes guests on an exploration of the neighbourhood.

The Clan Hotel Singapore is located at 10 Cross Street, Singapore 048417. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6228 6388 or email info.tch@fareast.com.sg. Rates start from S$464++.

Raffles Singapore

With a storied past hosting a cavalcade of luminaries, Raffles Singapore stands as a cherished icon of colonial architecture amid the bustling cityscape. The 2019 restoration revitalised its regal elegance while preserving its old-world charm. A sophisticated gateway housing a boutique, elegant dining venues, a refined spa, and a fitness center, the hotel’s historical significance and cultural allure persist, welcoming guests to explore its luxurious rooms, lush tropical gardens, and dining destinations like La Dame de Pic, Bar & Billiard Room, Tiffin Room, and Writers Bar. Each offers a distinctive culinary experience reflecting diverse cultural histories and contemporary flair.

Raffles Singapore is located at 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6337 1886 or email Singapore@raffles.com. Rates start from S$1,448++.

Duxton Reserve Singapore, Autograph Collection

Nestled in Singapore’s historic Tanjong Pagar neighbourhood, Duxton Reserve is 19th-century elegance and modern luxury, as envisioned by designer Anouska Hempel. The hotel’s restoration seamlessly merges Chinese, Malay, and European architectural elements. Inside, guests encounter a fusion of black, gold, and yellow hues, accompanied by Oriental screens and exclusive calligraphy wallpaper from Anouska’s personal collection. Each of the 49 guest-rooms and suites exudes its own unique character. When it comes to wining and dining, the Yellow Pot restaurant serves clean, organic Chinese cuisine where as Anouska’s Bar pays tribute to the designer, with a menu full of eclectic drinks from the disco era.

Duxton Reserve Singapore, Autograph Collection is located at 83 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089540. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 69141428 or email Reservations@DuxtonReserve.com. Rates start from S$380++.

Lloyd’s Inn Singapore

Lloyd’s Inn Singapore, a chic boutique hotel on the fringe of Orchard Road, entices travelers with its 34 distinct rooms across eight categories. Embracing a minimalist contemporary design, the inn sees all-white interiors with touches of black and vibrant greenery, creating a serene atmosphere that flows seamlessly. From the essential comforts of the Standard room to the luxury of the Sky Room‘s outdoor bathtub and the private indulgence of the Patio Room‘s deck, there’s an option for every traveler. Facilities include complimentary wifi, a 24/7 front desk, an outdoor pantry, a rooftop terrace for mingling, and a garden deck with a dipping pool. Delve into the local experience with complimentary breakfast vouchers for crispy toast and aromatic kopi at Killiney Kopitiam.

Lloyd’s Inn Singapore is located at 2 Lloyd Road, Singapore 239091. For bookings and more information, please visit the website, call +65 6737 7309 or email mail@lloydsinn.com. Rates start from S$170++.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

ALSO READ: Prepare your travel bucket lists: 8 destinations for spring getaways in 2024