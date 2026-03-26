6 Singapore restaurants make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list

Six Singapore restaurants have made the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, down from seven in 2025.

The results were announced at the live awards ceremony at the Kerry Hotel in Hong Kong on Wednesday (March 25).

Among the Singapore restaurants, modern French fine dining establishment Odette came in at No. 19, down from No. 7 last year.

French restaurant Les Amis dropped from No. 28 to No. 38, while Labyrinth, which specialises in innovative modern Singaporean cuisine, fell from No. 37 to No. 40.

On the other hand, two Singapore restaurants rose in their rankings.

Seroja, which specialises in Malay Archipelago cuisine, moved up from No. 40 to No. 20, while contemporary fine-dining restaurant Born rose from No. 54 to No. 23.

Contemporary Korean restaurant Nae:um entered the list, coming in at No. 45. In 2024, the establishment was ranked No. 73, and it did not place in 2025.

Four Singapore restaurants made the No. 51 to No. 100 extended list: Thevar (No. 58), Burnt Ends (No. 59), Meta (No. 77) and Peach Blossoms (No. 78).

Meta, Burnt Ends, and Thevar were previously ranked No. 39, No. 38, and No. 70 respectively, while Peach Blossoms is a new entry.

Restaurants on the 2025 No. 51 to No. 100 extended list that did not make it to this year's rankings are Cloudstreet, Jaan by Kirk Westaway, Zen, and Summer Pavilion.

Restaurant Euphoria, which was No. 48 in 2025, dropped off after it closed in August 2025.

The Chairman tops best restaurant list

The top two restaurants on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list are both from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's The Chairman was named Asia's Best Restaurant, rising to No. 1 after its No. 2 ranking last year. This is the second time the Cantonese establishment has come in on top — it previously did so in 2021.

At No. 2 is Wing, which specialises in contemporary Chinese cuisine. It ranked No. 3 on last year's list.

Gaggan, which was last year's Asia's Best Restaurant and specialises in progressive Indian cuisine, dropped to No. 3 this year.

South Korea's Mingles moved up from No. 5 to No. 4, while Bangkok's Nusara moved up from No. 6 to No. 5.

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list is organised by British media company William Reed.

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There is no set criterion for the "best" eatery and any style of restaurant is eligible.

This year, the event had 350 regional voters made up of restaurant experts such as chefs and restaurateurs, food writers and well-travelled gourmets.

Each voter nominates 10 restaurants. Up to six of these must be from their own country or SAR, and at least four must be outside their home territory. The votes are confidential and adjudicated by Deloitte.

Voters are also not permitted to vote for restaurants they own or have a financial interest in.

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melissateo@asiaone.com