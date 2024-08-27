AsiaOne exclusive: Meet the doctor who blends love for music with medical career

When he places a stethoscope on your chest, this man isn't only checking your health - but he's also listening to the beat of your heart.

Dr Krish Sheri, a graduate of the School of the Arts Singapore, has struck a balance between his two passions as he blends his medical profession with his love for music.

"At no point did I think medicine and the arts were polar opposites," he told AsiaOne in an exclusive interview. "In fact, I always thought they were two sides of the same coin."

Dr Sheri, who plays the tabla — a pair of hand drums — says that the skills he uses are the exact same across both passions.

"The ability to hear the minor sounds on a stethoscope that can be easily missed or to percuss accurately someone's chest - just like medicine, as an artist, you spend many hours honing your craft," he said.

"That is something no artist or doctor could succeed without."

His story is part of AsiaOne's I Went to Arts School video series, which highlights the stories of arts school graduates who have had their paths changed in significant ways.

