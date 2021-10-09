AsiaOne Tries: Amanda Chaang reads her dog's mind

Follow host and actress Amanda Chaang as she embarks on a journey to become the most ‘influential’ millennial in our new series, AsiaOne Tries.

If you're a pet owner, you've probably wished that you could know just what your furkids are thinking and feeling.

In this episode, Amanda heads to a pet psychic for some insight into her rescue dog Salsa's past traumas. She also has an emotional encounter with her family cat Kaya, who died two months ago.

You'll want to grab a box of tissues for this one.

ALSO READ: I hired an 'animal communicator' to investigate my pet's mysterious death

editor@asiaone.com