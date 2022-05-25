AsiaOne Tries: Amanda spots a naked paddle boarder as she tries her hand at kayak fishing

Follow host and actress Amanda Chaang as she embarks on a journey to become the most 'influential' millennial in our new series, AsiaOne Tries.

Most of us have definitely heard of the terms kayaking or fishing before, but did you know that you can do both of them together?

Despite having no experience with fishing prior, Amanda was anything but a fish out of water in this episode as she tries her hand at kayak fishing.

With the help of Kayak Fishing Fever guide Nathaniel Soh, she not only manages to catch a variety of fishes, but she also caught sight of a naked man paddle boarding out at sea as well.

ALSO READ: AsiaOne Tries: Amanda turns dead animals into works of art

editor@asiaone.com