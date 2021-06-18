AsiaOne Tries: Can hypnotherapy 'cure' Amanda Chaang's deepest fear?

Follow host and actress Amanda Chaang as she embarks on a journey to become the most ‘influential’ millennial in our new series, AsiaOne Tries.

A little known fact about Amanda is that she's struggled with her fear of heights for a long time. Could hypnosis be the key to conquering it?

We pay a visit to Aloysius Tay, a professional hypnotherapist and counsellor, who says his work revolves around working with the subconscious mind to resolve deep-rooted issues his clients are dealing with.

Does Amanda eventually manage to overcome her fear of heights? Watch on to find out!

