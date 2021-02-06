Ask a guy: How to survive a snoring partner in bed

Wondering how to fit into your boyfriend’s group of friends, or what to do about a partner who disrupts your sleep with his snoring?

Actor Jason Godfrey, who recently got married, offers some witty advice.

My husband snores. He has refused to use the device that stops his snoring. I’m losing sleep over this. What can I do to make this boar stop and listen?

Maybe stop calling him a boar for starters. People are less likely to comply when you call them barnyard animals. Why not record his snoring and start a social media account called My Little Piggy? Post a video of him snoring every day. You’ll only kill the account – if he kills his snoring. Yes, it’s sort of a blackmail.

I tried very, very hard to be buddies with my new boyfriend’s mates (guys). But they don’t seem to be taking well to me. What can I do to make them accept me?

Seem is the operative word here. I’ve rarely thought poorly about my friends’ new crushes. At the very worst, I’ve had no opinion of them other than their looks because sometimes, they’re shy and they don’t volunteer too much info. Possibly, I might have seemed to not like them. Maybe this is what you’re encountering.

I’ve learnt from my local friends to “talk cock”! Yeah, tell everyone that you look at Zac Efron because he’s a hottie, but you hate his films. It’s okay, let it all hang out! At least they’ll either love you or hate you, and you’ll know it for sure.

This article was first published in Her World Online.