Ask an interior designer: What are the best materials for a countertop, and everything else about the kitchen

Kitchens are the heart of the home – they should not only be aesthetically pleasing, but also very practical, especially if you do lots of cooking.

In this week’s inaugural Ask the ID series, we gathered your top kitchen questions and consulted the expertise of Ed Ong, Principal Designer of Dwell interior.

Q: For homeowners who want the kitchen island to extend into a dining area, what is the minimum length of an island overhang without it protruding too much? Is it possible to have the extended portion placed on a lower level so it’s more conducive for seat-down dining?

PHOTO: Pexels

A: Thirty to forty centimetres is good for an island countertop overhang to provide for leg room. With this length of projection, a good quality quartz top should also have sufficient strength in itself to be cantilevered without any supports from beneath.

But it’s important to note that an overhang means a having “open corner edge” – which may not be safe if you have children of a young age running around the house.

But if desired, counter stools can be placed at the corner of the cantilevered countertop to prevent children from running into the corner of the island.

Apart from a cantilevered counter-top, one can also consider having a table placed against an island. This is a good option especially for spaces which are not sufficient for an island with stools and a separate dining table. Merge the two!

Q: In terms of countertop materials, should we go with Quartz or Sintered stone? As a designer, what’s your take on these materials?

PHOTO: Pexels

A: Quartz will be the material of choice. For the kitchen countertop, we want near zero-porosity, colour-fastness and robust hardness in a surface. Natural surfaces like marble or granite may look good, but there will be a trade-off in terms of durability.

Q: I’m thinking of having a glass backsplash for my kitchen counter, is that possible and what are some things I should take note of?

PHOTO: Pexels

A: Having a glass backsplash allows for easier cleaning. In addition, colours can be applied on the inner surface for aesthetics. For safety, a glass backsplash should always be made of tempered glass.

Q: I love the industrial kitchen look, with plenty of stainless steel surfaces, but how do I prevent my kitchen from looking like a commercial/factory kitchen space?

PHOTO: Pexels

A: If it’s an industrial look that’s wanted, one can opt for stainless steel door panels or backsplash. Choose refrigerators or range cookers with stainless steel finish to add to the look.

It’s good to note that for the home kitchen, one may want to avoid having the countertop surface in stainless steel as scratches or dings will be inevitable with use. Otherwise, go for it and don’t be afraid of having a “commercial kitchen” look!

ALSO READ: 2021 kitchen trends we are loving so far

This article was first published in Home & Decor.