Ask Jay: How do I get my partner to help with chores?

My partner isn't proactive about doing chores. How do I get him to see that reminding him is a chore for me?

Just stop doing chores around the house. Either he'll realise, wow, it's much better when people do the household chores, or he'll just live in filth.

Actually, don't do that – there's a good chance you'll be living in filth. You need to have a serious chat with him about household responsibilities, and maybe even make up a schedule where it's clear what has to be done and by what time.

I know it sounds like you're turning into your mum, but now we know how Mum felt right?

The thing is, your partner probably isn't lazy, he's just not used to this sort of cleaning routine, and building routine is like building muscle: You just have to start, and then keep at it.

An agreed-upon schedule is a way to do that - even if you risk him calling you "mum".

How do I get out of watching my partner's football matches and favourite superhero movies with him, without appearing uncaring and unsupportive of his interests?

Liking a form of entertainment isn't an interest in the sense that you appear uncaring or unsupportive if you don't like it with as much passion.

Just point out that you don't make him watch every rom-com or reality show with shirtless hunks stuck on an island (or whatever other genre you enjoy; I just used my wife's faves), so you don't need to sit around and watch the same thing he likes.

That said, you should definitely support his real and tangible interests, whether he likes to play football, or is trying to write his own superhero film.

Those are efforts that should be supported.

