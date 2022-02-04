Aston Martin DBX707 is the brand's quickest SUV to date

Aston Martin has unveiled its range-topping SUV model, the DBX707.

The “707” in its name refers to its horsepower output of 707PS (157PS more than the standard DBX), which makes it the quickest and most powerful SUV that Aston Martin has ever produced.

Sportier styling

To set the DBX707 apart from the DBX, designers gave the range-topping model a new and larger front grille for improved cooling, different daytime running lights, and new air intakes and brake cooling ducts. There is also a new front splitter.

Gloss black side sills have deeper and more heavily sculpted profiles. At the rear, a new roof spoiler helps enhance aerodynamics and there is a new rear bumper that houses a larger rear diffuser, which is needed to accommodate the larger diameter quad-exhaust.

Aston Martin says the latter is tuned to produce “a unique sound signature”.

PHOTO: Torque

Carbon-ceramic brakes are now standard, measuring 420mm in front and 390mm at the rear.

Featuring 6-piston callipers, the brakes reduce unsprung weight by 40.5kg. The SUV has 22-inch wheels as standard, with 23-inch wheels optionally available.

Inside, the DBX707 features Sport seats instead of Comfort seats fitted as standard.

Three interior environment choices are offered: Accelerate, Inspire Comfort and Inspire Sport.

The switchgear is finished in dark chrome, with bright chrome and carbon fibre available as options.

More importantly, the DBX707 comes with a revised centre console with new drive mode selection switches, to make it more convenient for the driver to access dynamic modes and settings.

In the DBX, the driver has to enter a sub-menu in the infotainment system.

The new switches include dedicated buttons for the damper mode, ESP, active exhaust and manual gear selection, which Aston Martin says now holds manual instead of reverting back to auto.

PHOTO: Torque

A more unique specification

Customers seeking an even more distinct vehicle can personalise the DBX707 with help from Q by Aston Martin, the brand’s customisation division.

It offers unique graphics, tinted carbon fibre and bespoke materials for both the interior and exterior of the car so that the vehicle becomes completely tailored to the client.

Drivetrain and handling

Responsible for the DBX707’s performance is its twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8.

It is paired to a new 9-speed “wet clutch” automatic transmission, which can manage higher torque figures compared to a torque converter automatic. It delivers quicker gearchanges and better responsiveness as well.

The motor delivers 707PS (697hp) and 900Nm, and can rocket the SUV from rest to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

The outputs are 157PS and 200Nm greater than the DBX’s.

A new version of the electronic limited-slip rear differential is also installed. It has a shorter final drive ratio of 3.27 compared to 3.07 for the DBX. Front and rear torque distribution is still fully automatic.

The air suspension, on the other hand, has been upgraded. There is new damper valving, and the dynamic spring volume switching has been recalibrated for better body control and steering response. The steering has also been given an improved feel.

PHOTO: Torque

Vertical movements and body roll are reduced. Aston Martin claims that drivers will have an easier time adjusting the yaw of the car with pedal and steering inputs.

The Dynamic Drive mode has also been tweaked. “Race Start” is available in GT Sport and Sport+ settings to maximise acceleration from a standing start. The all-wheel-drive system’s active logic has also been revised.

Availability

Production of the DBX707 will commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Wearnes Automotive, Aston Martin’s official agent in Singapore, expects the SUV to arrive in the second half of this year.

PHOTO: Torque

ALSO READ: The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is the closest you can get to a Formula One experience on the road