The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is the closest you can get to a Formula One experience on the road

Aston Martin has unveiled the new Valkyrie Spider at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, USA.



The Valkyrie Spider promises unbeatable sensory stimulus from roof-off driving in one of the world's most extreme hypercars. One that delivers the most comparable experience to that of an F1 car, but is not limited to the track.

While the Aston Martin Valkyrie's unique 1,139bhp hybrid V12 powertrain remains unchanged, the Valkyrie Spider has received revisions to its carbon fibre structure, plus precise recalibration of both the active aerodynamic and active chassis systems in order to maintain optimal performance when driving with the roof down.



The surfaces of the teardrop-shaped cockpit and lower tub contours of the Valkyrie Spider for example, help draw huge quantities of air beneath the car to feed the rear diffuser, generating an extraordinary 1,400kg of downforce at 240km/h.



A package of efficient and lightweight solutions, ensure the Spider sports only a marginal weight difference compared to the Coupe.



The Spider is thus capable of achieving a top speed of 330km/h with the roof removed (350km/h with roof on), making it the fastest and most extreme open-top, road-legal Aston Martin ever built.

The Valkyrie Spider also features a bespoke, removable lightweight roof comprising of a carbon fibre central panel, latching onto the tub at the rear and to the windscreen surround at the front, along with a pair of poly-carbonate roof windows, hinged on either side.

ALSO READ: The Aston Martin Valhalla: A sensational hybrid supercar that defines driving perfection



On opening the doors, the roof can simply be lifted off and stowed away. Modifications to the carbon fibre tub have been made to support the removable roof panels and the luxury open-top layout, as well as new doors. The now front-hinged dihedral doors, which are unique to Valkyrie Spider, have been redesigned to tilt forwards.



Aston Martin states that the first 85 examples of the Valkyrie Spider over-subscribed and allocations will begin shortly. Available in both left and right-hand drive derivatives, the first deliveries are scheduled for the second-half of 2022.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.