Astons Steak & Salad's decision to include service charge and GST draws criticism

Paying for a meal at Astons Steak & Salad is going to cost more now as the homegrown steakhouse will no longer be serving food at nett prices.

A screenshot of its announcement was shared on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Monday (Dec 2).

It read: "Effective December 1, 2024, your total bill will be subject to a 10 per cent service charge and the prevailing nine per cent government service tax (GST)."

Astons Steak & Salad explained the reason behind this decision, stating that it had to "adapt to increasing operational challenges" while providing quality food for customers.

The steakhouse sought support and understanding from customers during this period of transition, adding: "Serving you has always been our greatest honour, and we remain committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience every time you visit."

While the announcement could not be found on the steakhouse's socials or website, the online menu was updated with the abovementioned changes.

AsiaOne has reached out to Astons Steak & Salad for more information.

The screenshot of the announcement has been making rounds on various online platforms, triggering various responses, from apathy to discontent.

"They have the freedom to raise prices, you have the freedom not to patronise them. No need to gripe when eating such food. It is a want, not a basic need," one Facebook user mentioned.

Another netizen even suggested boycotting the restaurant, saying that it's "time to say goodbye" to Astons Steak & Salad.

On the Singaporehappenings subreddit, some Redditors felt more budget-friendly options might be the way to go.

"Time to eat coffeeshop Western [food]," one commented.

Another wrote: "I miss the days of $6.90 nett chicken chops at Astons."

For context, an order of Chargrilled Chicken at Astons Steak & Salad is now priced at $24.50, before the addition of service charge and GST.

