Attending Dota 2's The International? Here are some hotels near Suntec

*All hotel prices listed in this article are according to Google on July 13 and are subject to change.
ICYMI our Little Red Dot will be the host of Dota 2's The International this year. It’s the first time the major e-sports tournament is happening in Southeast Asia, and the 11th edition of the gaming championship is touted as the biggest Dota event ever.
The Playoffs will take place from Oct 20-23 at Suntec Singapore, and if you're looking for hotels near that venue, we got you fam. Here's a list of places to stay for every budget that are in the vicinity of the biggest celebration of Dota 2 to date.
Budget: $300 and above per night
These five-star hotels are a stone’s throw away from the convention centre. You can see Suntec from your room window (and take in great views of the Singapore skyline too):
- JW Marriott Singapore, $626/night for a Deluxe Guest room
- Pan Pacific Singapore, $417/night for a Special - Deluxe room
- Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, $405/night for an Urban Deluxe King room
Budget: $200-$299 per night
These four-star hotels have great reviews and aren’t too far from Suntec. If you’re staying at the Parkroyal, check out Kampong Glam nearby for good eats and IG-worthy murals at Haji Lane.
- Parkroyal on Beach Road, $280/night for a Superior room
- Hotel NuVe Heritage, $251/night for a Quaint Queen room
Budget: $100-$199 per night
These hotels are roughly a less than 10 min walk to Suntec and are very close to several MRT stations too.
- ST Signature Bugis, $194/night for a Cabin M room
- Hotel Calmo Bugis, $194/night for a Double Deluxe room
- Park View Hotel, $138/night for a Standard room
- Lion Peak Hotel Raffles, $109/night for a Standard Twin room
Budget: Below $100 per night
You don’t have to break the bank to catch the International with these affordable options. The best part: these are only a 10-min stroll to Suntec. Save the $$$ (and your tummy) for yummy food across the island!
- Ibis Budget Singapore Bugis, $99/night for a Standard room
- Oxford Hotel, $90/night for a Standard Double room
- Lion Peak Hotel Purvis, $88/night for a Studio room
Bonus! Budget: Below $50 per night
- Campbell Inn, $47/night
It’s a 20-min walk to Suntec, but you get a clean and comfortable night’s rest plus you’re smack dab in the heart of vibrant Little India.
Getting to the Finals
The finals of The International will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. While there may not be any hotels within reasonable walking distance of that venue, the stadium is easily reached via MRT from any of the hotels you pick above. Alight at Stadium station and take Exit A.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.