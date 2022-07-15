Attending Dota 2's The International? Here are some hotels near Suntec

*All hotel prices listed in this article are according to Google on July 13 and are subject to change.

ICYMI our Little Red Dot will be the host of Dota 2's The International this year. It’s the first time the major e-sports tournament is happening in Southeast Asia, and the 11th edition of the gaming championship is touted as the biggest Dota event ever.

The Playoffs will take place from Oct 20-23 at Suntec Singapore, and if you're looking for hotels near that venue, we got you fam. Here's a list of places to stay for every budget that are in the vicinity of the biggest celebration of Dota 2 to date.

Budget: $300 and above per night

These five-star hotels are a stone’s throw away from the convention centre. You can see Suntec from your room window (and take in great views of the Singapore skyline too):

JW Marriott Singapore, $626/night for a Deluxe Guest room

Pan Pacific Singapore, $417/night for a Special - Deluxe room

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, $405/night for an Urban Deluxe King room

Budget: $200-$299 per night

These four-star hotels have great reviews and aren’t too far from Suntec. If you’re staying at the Parkroyal, check out Kampong Glam nearby for good eats and IG-worthy murals at Haji Lane.

Parkroyal on Beach Road, $280/night for a Superior room

Hotel NuVe Heritage, $251/night for a Quaint Queen room

Budget: $100-$199 per night

These hotels are roughly a less than 10 min walk to Suntec and are very close to several MRT stations too.

Budget: Below $100 per night

You don’t have to break the bank to catch the International with these affordable options. The best part: these are only a 10-min stroll to Suntec. Save the $$$ (and your tummy) for yummy food across the island!

Bonus! Budget: Below $50 per night

It’s a 20-min walk to Suntec, but you get a clean and comfortable night’s rest plus you’re smack dab in the heart of vibrant Little India.

Getting to the Finals

The finals of The International will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. While there may not be any hotels within reasonable walking distance of that venue, the stadium is easily reached via MRT from any of the hotels you pick above. Alight at Stadium station and take Exit A.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.