Audi launches Q4 e-tron in Singapore with an extremely attractive price tag

Audi has officially launched its new Q4 e-tron electric SUV in Singapore, and the new model comes with an extremely attractive price tag that undercuts its major rivals in the market. The introduction of the Q4 e-tron marks a major move for Audi as it seeks to expand its share in the electric vehicle (EV) market in Singapore.

What is the Q4 e-tron?

The Q4 e-tron is Audi's first EV that will compete in the compact segment in Singapore. While most of the brand's main rivals like BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been rapidly expanding their EV lineups over the past couple of years, up until now Audi's EV offerings have mostly been restricted to the higher end of the market.

These include the flagship Audi Q8 e-tron SUV, as well as the Porsche Taycan-based Audi e-tron GT performance grand tourer. With the arrival of the Q4 e-tron, Audi now has an EV model that caters to those seeking a lower entry point into electric motoring in Singapore.

"The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback's entry into Singapore is a significant milestone for us. These models are the newest generation of electric SUVs in Singapore, and offer local consumers a more accessible yet spacious electric vehicle for everyday needs," said Markus Schuster, Audi Singapore's managing director.

What are the Q4 e-tron's competitors?

In terms of size, the Q4 e-tron competes very closely with the BMW iX1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA, but Audi aims to differentiate itself from its rivals by offering the Q4 e-tron in two different body styles. There is the regular Q4 e-tron SUV, as well as the swoopy Q4 e-tron Sportback model that offers a sleeker look.

In contrast, its two rivals are only offered with one body style, although BMW is expected to launch the sporty-looking iX2 later this year to compete with the Q4 e-tron Sportback.

What about the specs?

Despite its compact size, the Q4 e-tron delivers some impressive specs in terms of performance. All versions come with a single rear-wheel-driven electric motor that produces 210kW (282hp) and 545Nm of torque. This puts it well ahead of its two main rivals, although it must be noted that the BMW iX1 falls under COE Category A, and hence has its power restricted to 110kW (148hp).

Audi claims that the Q4 e-tron SUV can travel up to 466km with the battery fully charged, but for the sleeker Sportback model, that figure rises to 482km, partly due to the car's more slippery body shape.

The base model for the Q4 e-tron is the Advanced, but Audi will also offer a special Edition 1 trim level for both the SUV and Sportback. The Edition 1 throws in additional equipment such as 21-inch Audi Sport wheels, Matrix LED headlights with four digital light signature configurations, as well as an augmented reality (AR) head-up display system.

How much does it cost?

Prices start at $254,999 with COE for the Q4 e-tron Advanced, while the Q4 e-tron Sportback Advanced is going for $259,999 with COE. If you want to opt for the Edition 1 model, add $20,000 to the retail price of each respective body style.

To put that into perspective, the BMW iX1 eDrive20 xLine (the sole iX1 variant officially available) is selling at $260,888 with COE, while the Mercedes-Benz EQA starts at $287,888 with COE for the EQA250+ Progressive model. That gives the Audi a serious competitive edge against its rivals in its quest to attract buyers in the compact electric SUV segment.

Where can I see the Q4 e-tron?

Audi will be showcasing the Q4 e-tron at a special pop-up boutique located at ION Orchard, which will be open to the public from 12pm to 5pm on June 19, and 10am to 10pm from June 20 to July 7. Visitors can also view the car at the Audi Centre Singapore, while test drives can be arranged on-site, or via appointment through Audi Singapore's website, audi.com.sg.

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

