Updated Volkswagen T-Cross arrives in Singapore

The updated Volkswagen T-Cross has arrived in Singapore.

The crossover now comes with an updated front bumper alongside a redesigned grille, which pair with the new firm's IQ.Light Matrix LED head lights. At the rear, meanwhile, the LED lights of the car have also been updated, and now offer a new 3D effect alongside a new animation.

Like the bold design of the T-Cross? You'll be glad to note that the car now comes with three new bold exterior colour options including Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic, and Kings Red Metallic (only on the 'R-Line' trim level).

Customers here will also get the option to pick between two trim levels for their T-Cross, with the 'Style' trim level finishing the crossover with 17-inch rims alongside seats complete with Comic Blue/Titanium Black inserts.

Opt for the 'R-Line' T-Cross, and you'll get your car with 18-inch rims (so one inch larger than when we last saw the crossover here), seats with Gray-Titanium Black inserts, as well as a 300W Beats audio system that comprises of six speakers, an eight-channel digital amplifier, and a subwoofer.

The dash panel of the Volkswagen T-Cross has also been completely redesigned, so it now offers more soft-upholstered and higher-quality surface materials — a move also extended to the car's front door cards.

Volkswagen's 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro digital driver's instrument cluster, paired with an 8.0-inch infotainment display features in this cabin, alongside a wireless smartphone charger and a sliding rear bench which allows the 385 litres of cargo space to be expanded to a total of 455 litres, at the expense of rear legroom.

Fold down this rear bench, however, and the car will offer a total stowage volume of up to 1,281 litres.

The Volkswagen T-Cross continues to arrive here powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine which delivers a total of 114bhp and 200Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, facilitating the car's century sprint time of 10.3 seconds.

Every new T-Cross is accompanied by a five-year warranty, three years of complimentary vehicle servicing, and five years of complimentary 24-hour Volkswagen Roadside Assistance.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI DSG Style (A) $169,900 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI DSG R-Line (A) $174,900

This article was first published in sgCarMart.