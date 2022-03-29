Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback 2.0 launched in Singapore

One of Audi's best-selling models in Singapore, the Q3, is now being offered with a 2.0 TFSI engine and quattro all-wheel drive for the Q3 and Q3 Sportback.

The regular Q3 is priced at $228,853 with COE and the Q3 Sportback is $239,419 with COE.

The compact SUV now features a new 2.0 TFSI engine in both variants, giving them 190hp and 320Nm of torque.

It also now comes with quattro four-wheel drive, which will give you more dynamic handling and stability, giving you traction in all sorts of road conditions.

On the whole, the new Q3 has slightly grown in size making the interior more spacious than before. Boot capacity sits between 530 litres and 1,525 litres, depending on the position of the rear seats.

The backrest of the rear seats can be tilted in seven different positions, while the seats themselves are able to be moved back or forwards by 150mm.

Infotainment in the Q3 and Q3 Sportback is available with the MMI Navigation Plus system.

A 10.1-inch touch display sits in the centre of the instrument panel, and a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit is also available. Audi connect services are also in the new Q3 with many functions bundled in the myAudi app.

Apart from the Q3 and Q3 Sportback 2.0, Audi is set for a busy year. With cars like the E-Tron S and the RS 3 set to hit the roads very soon in Singapore, you can expect more from Audi in 2022.

