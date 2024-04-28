Audi Q4 45 e-tron first drive review: Thoughtfully designed and highly practical

Audi's electric era thus far — at least in Singapore — has been spearheaded, and thus defined by its range-topping, all-out flagships.

The ludicrously quick e-tron GT is an exercise of design and engineering finessed to excellence in equal measure; a breathtaking vision of what a electric grand tourer with Four Rings can look like. The recently updated Q8 e-tron, too, nails down the assignment of quiet luxury to a T.

What the brand has perhaps lacked, however, is a car with broader appeal. Audi's success today, after all, wasn't built entirely off the likes of the A8 or RS Q8; it also has more accessible, yet no less important members like the A4 and Q3 to thank.

Which brings us to this: The first ever Q4 e-tron.

Unmistakably Audi

Sitting between the Q3 and Q5 in size, the Q4 e-tron holds outsized significance in that it marks the firm's foray into the compact electric segment.

With their half-million-dollar price tags, the e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron may be reserved solely for the one-percenters; the Q4 e-tron, on the other hand, should unlock a group far wider than that even while holding on to its premium positioning.

The result of being built atop of a bespoke electric platform you'll know as the MEB means that the Q4 e-tron is not beholden to the construction constraints of combustion power.

In fact, what strikes you most immediately when you step up close to the car is just how short its bonnet is (even by compact SUV standards).

Still, going against the grain of manufacturers keen to defer to the rules of aerodynamics and new-age design, Audi has stuck firmly to its guns (as we've also seen on the Q8 e-tron).

Most notably, the marque's slim head lights and Singleframe octagonal 'grille' are still here, as is the taillight bar it helped to pioneer.

On the whole, the Q4 e-tron is a restrained, handsome thing to look at, evoking just enough intrigue with its slightly stocky stance to feel unique in the lineup, yet retaining the Audi design language decisively. This certainly should have no issue drawing longtime customers back to the showroom.

Space of familiarity

The same can be said for the car's interior, which rises to the same high-tech, high-quality benchmark set by prior Audis — even if its overall design can come across as slightly conservative.

The dashboard, for starters, is a mishmash of angles that sees the central, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen slanted nicely towards the driver for more ease of operation.

Extra pizazz is sprinkled by way of a hexagonally shaped steering wheel, too, which doesn't hinder visibility of the instrument cluster.

Elsewhere, the MMI infotainment system remains a cinch to dive in and out of with its large and colourful tiles, and intuitive labels. Crucially too, physical switches for A/C — the sort which are best described as boasting Audi-like clicks — haven't been dispensed with thankfully either. One notable flaw, however, is the larger-than-expected quantity of hard plastics — especially up front.

Where the Q4 e-tron exceeds expectations, however, is in terms of its space.

Thanks to that MEB platform, its 2,764mm wheelbase is closer in length to the larger Q5's than the Q3's, giving rear passengers lots of legroom on top of a very flat floor; rear headroom is more than passable, too, although opting for the Sportback body style inevitably compromises this.

Notably, the cabin's clever design masks the reality that the floor has been raised for the batteries. The second row is even elevated over the first, so you don't get the feeling that your knees have been raised unnaturally — as is commonly the case for EVs.

Another unique and commendable new touch: Bottle holders — specially carved out fore of each side armrest on the doors, in addition to those usually found down below.

Our road trip southwards from Ingolstadt also presented a great opportunity to test the car's sizeable 570-litre boot, which - as you'll see in the photos - will happily swallow at least two full-sized luggages and some soft bags. In all, the Q4 e-tron remains perfectly practical for its size.

The drive: Nailing down the priorities

Considering the demographic it's targeting, the Q4 e-tron excels at the most important qualities you'd expect potential customers to prioritise: Comfort and refinement.

The car is a consummate expressway cruiser, wafting along at the Autobahn's speed limit(s) with the composure of something far larger, and as if riding on a Simmons mattress rather than on tarmac.

A solidly-built chassis means that this sensation never spills over into that of unnerving 'floatiness' — and on unrestricted portions, in fact, the Q4 e-tron's electronically limited top speed feels a bit too cautious.

Yet the intriguing separation felt from the road consistently holds, and is only amplified by the elevated driving position.

More neglected stretches of tarmac do inevitably make their presence felt (our test unit was also riding on 20-inch wheels) — but in all, the car rides extremely well for something of its size.

On the topic now of uncommon quirks, both Eco and Dynamic modes oddly bring out what Audi has called a 'Character Sound' — the sort of spaceship-like whir seen on many other EVs, which can be slightly jarring and a bit incongruent with the car's stolid nature.

Leave it in Comfort mode, however, and the complete lack of an engine note only amplifies the incredible insulation of the cabin.

Hour-long intercity drives are toppled with ease; expect an even more effortless experience for the commute from home to the CBD.

The driving experience, otherwise, is more typical EV-fare — and in a good way too. In this specific 45 variant (incidentally the sole powertrain option destined for Singapore for now), a single motor is mounted on the car's rear axle, and is capable of a peak output of 210kW (282bhp) and 545Nm.

To be clear, the Q4 e-tron is not a car built for sporty driving; its steering feel is light, and under harder braking and around bends, its weight and height are difficult to miss.

Nonetheless, it also willingly demonstrates sprightliness in all the scenarios that call for it — off the lights and when overtaking on the highway.

Don't forget, too; this is a rear-wheel driven compact crossover, with a lower-than-compact-crossover-average centre of gravity thanks to its underfloor-mounted battery. These qualities translate correspondingly when behind the wheel, with the Q4 e-tron exhibiting more agility than its stout stature conjures to imagine.

If there's anything else to pick at, we consistently fell short of the claimed 466km of range provided by its 77kWh battery — although the very big caveat here is that our commutes consisted mostly of gunning the car at its limit on the Autobahn.

Getting 400km on a full charge — which can be dusted off in under 40 minutes DC charging at up to a maximum 135kW — shouldn't be unrealistic in Singapore's environment.

Humbler, but no less compelling new chapter

Without undermining the importance of the e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron, the Q4 e-tron feels just as, or dare we say, even more significant than those cars despite its humbler disposition.

Unofficially tasked with the responsibility of making clear that Audi is ready for electrification at volume, the car is sprinkled with just enough freshness to spell the start of a new chapter for the brand.

At the same time, however, it is resolute in its desire not to alienate those who've loved the function-forward, premium ethos long favoured by Audi.

This push-and-pull between the familiar and the new is ultimately woven into a material form that is understatedly stylish, clever and practical.

It's not that the Q4 e-tron doesn't have its work cut out for itself; the compact/mid-sized SUV field is one of the most fiercely contested today, each contender keen to bring its own spin to the table.

Nonetheless, those who've always appreciated Audi for its less ostentatious take on luxury should find the Q4 e-tron rises to the occasion more than admirably, meaning it should ultimately kickstart a new chapter for the brand — in a manner that feels measured and convincing.

What we like

Understated styling

Relatively compact proportions make it a more natural fit for urban environments

Generous interior space

Remarkably comfortable and refined on the move

Feels sprightly and agile in most driving scenarios

What we dislike

Cabin lacking slightly in premium feel, especially up front

'Character Sound' can be a bit grating on the ears

This article was first published in sgCarMart.