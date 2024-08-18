Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron review: Audi's smallest electric SUV offers good value

Among the Big 3 premium German carmakers, Audi seems to have lagged behind in the race towards electrification. Its two main rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, have gone full speed ahead with the rapid expansion of their electric vehicle (EV) model lineup in recent years, while Audi's own EVs were mostly limited to the higher end of the luxury market.

But Audi is now playing catch up, and the company is planning to launch 10 new EVs by 2026. It has already developed a new dedicated platform solely for EVs, called the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), and has announced the first two models that will use it, the upcoming Q6 e-tron SUV and the A6 e-tron sedan, both of which will go on sale next year.

In the meantime though, it will also leverage on its ties with its parent, the Volkswagen Group, to share EV platforms and technologies, and one of the most important EVs to come out of that strategy is the Q4 e-tron. It sits in the highly-competitive compact SUV segment, where there are contenders from not just the usual Germans, but also up-and-coming Chinese brands looking to usurp the traditional pecking order.

Does the Q4 e-tron have what it takes to spearhead Audi's electrification drive?

What is the Q4 Sportback e-tron?

Audi's model lineup is a bit convoluted to say the least, but we'll try to break it down for you as best as we can.

The Q4's name suggests that it sits between the Q3 and Q5 SUVs, and size-wise, it does, although it's closer to the Q5 than the Q3 in terms of length. Competitively, it goes up against the likes of the BMW iX1/iX2, as well as the Mercedes-Benz EQA in the premium compact electric SUV segment.

Audi offers some of its models in two variants: a regular model, and one with a sportier design with a lower sloping roofline, which it calls the Sportback. Most of its SUVs follow this formula, with a standard version and a sleeker Sportback model, and the Q4 is no exception.

Finally, e-tron is what Audi labels its electric cars, although in future, Audi is planning to consolidate its lineup with a simpler naming strategy. All future Audi electric models will have even numbers (Q4, Q6 etc), while those with internal combustion engines (ICEs), including hybrids, will have odd numbers (Q3, Q5 etc).

What's it like to drive?

The Q4 Sportback's sleek design might seem like a stylistic choice, but there's also a functional purpose to it. The more aerodynamic shape helps it cut through the air more efficiently, and as a result the Sportback actually has a longer driving range (482km) than the standard Q4 (466km), despite having the same 82kWh-capacity battery.

Both cars are powered by a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels, and produces 285hp and 585Nm of torque, which are highly impressive figures in this class. As a result, the Q4 Sportback is able to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds, which is quite a fair bit quicker than its rivals.

The car makes light work out of overtaking traffic, but at the same time it delivers its power in a smooth and effortless fashion that doesn't feel too abrupt when you put your foot down. Ride quality is excellent, with the Q4 smoothening out bumpy roads with ease, although strangely there is quite a fair amount of wind and tyre noise at higher speeds.

It's hard to describe any SUV as entertaining to drive, and the Q4 doesn't pretend to be. It corners well enough, with a good amount of liveliness and agility, but there's noticeable pitch and roll when you push it hard. You get the sense that the Q4 is really more suited for long highway drives rather than mountain roads.

What about the interior?

The Q4 does seem like quite a practical car, with a decent amount of space and a surprising number of storage solutions, especially up front where there are numerous compartments under the centre console to hold all manners of loose items.

Despite the sloping roofline, rear passengers won't find it cramped at the back, with generous headroom and the flat floor freeing up legroom for three people to sit comfortably. There are even USB-C charging ports and a 12-volt outlet to charge your devices for greater convenience.

The Sportback also has a large 535-litre boot, which is 15 litres more than the regular Q4, and is enough to accommodate a bicycle or two.

For the driver, Audi takes a slightly more traditional approach, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment controls, complemented by physical buttons and switches below for functions such as the air con. It certainly feels much more user-friendly to operate than the touchscreen-focused setup of its main rivals.

Generally, the Q4's interior feels like a pleasant place to be in. However, the vibe is let down somewhat by the quality of the materials. Some of the plastics feel a bit cheap and low-rent, and doesn't feel like they belong on a car wearing the Audi badge.

Is it worth the money?

The Q4's biggest selling point though is its price tag. The standard Q4 e-tron retails for $259,999 with COE (as of Aug 2024), while the Q4 Sportback starts at $265,999 with COE.

This makes it at least 10 grand cheaper than the equivalent BMW iX1/iX2, which is surprising given that the BMW qualifies for a Cat A COE. The Q4's other rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQA, is a fellow Cat B contender, but its retail price starts at a whopping $293,888 including COE.

Just in terms of power-to-price ratio alone, the Q4 easily blows its rivals out of the water. Of course, buyers often look for more than just performance, but the Q4 does impresses in other aspects as well, such as its comfortable drive and spacious interior.

The Q4 is probably the premium compact electric SUV that offers the best value in the market right now, and if this is a sign of things to come, then there's certainly much to look forward to in Audi's electric future ahead.

