BMW X2 review: A premium compact coupe-SUV that's both stylish and practical

Many people buy SUVs these days for their practicality, as they tend to have more space and versatility than a regular sedan or hatchback.

However, there are a minority who like a sportier-looking SUV, and are willing to sacrifice some practicality for it. It is for these people that the genre of the coupe-SUV was created.

A coupe-SUV is essentially an SUV but with slightly sportier styling, usually with a sloping roofline. The resultant trade-off for such a design choice is usually less headroom for rear passengers, and perhaps less boot space as well.

BMW was arguably the originators of the modern coupe-SUV, when they launched the first X6 back in 2008. It generated some controversy when it was born, as it was deemed the worst of both genres.

But the fact that it has spawned numerous copycats in the years since proved that there is demand for such a seemingly impractical type of car, and so it seems that the coupe-SUV is here to stay.

BMW themselves have capitalised on the success of the X6, and have subsequently introduced similar models through the rest of its range, first the X4 and then the X2. The latter is now in its second generation, and for Singapore, BMW has opted to make it more palatable for a larger audience.

What's unique about the X2 for Singapore?

As mentioned before in our earlier BMW iX1 review, Singapore rewards cars with smaller engines and less power. And so, given its status as the brand's smallest coupe-SUV, BMW has opted to give the X2 here an engine that allows it to qualify for a Cat A COE.

That means it gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 122hp and 230Nm of torque. Interestingly, this variant is badged the X2 sDrive16i, and it is a variant that is not offered anywhere else in the world. Once again, Singapore gets a unique model dedicated solely to our market.

It's not the first time that BMW has engineered a car to fit within our vehicular taxation regime, but it also goes to show how one can circumvent the various restrictions that are designed specifically to keep out premium carmakers like BMW from the supposedly-mass market Cat A segment. Perhaps a rethink is required from the authorities on that front.

With such a small engine, what is it like to drive?

Slow is probably a harsh word to describe it, but the X2 does make its limitations known. It is still a bit lively off the line, thanks to its turbocharger and generous 230Nm of torque that gives the car some decent acceleration prowess, but the engine runs out of puff quite quickly once you get to higher speeds.

The X2 is more comfortable with zipping through urban traffic, where it can put its low-end torque to good use. It matches that with better than average roadholding and stability, perhaps due to the fact that the X2, by nature of its coupe-SUV status, has a slightly lower centre of gravity than most regular SUVs.

The X2 is sold in Singapore with the M Sport body kit, which includes, among other things, adaptive suspension. This gives the X2 a fairly good ride and handling balance, although it's nothing outstanding. It leans slightly more towards the sportier side of things, with the car gamely taking on corners with verve. Ride quality is acceptable, and is mostly comfortable enough for daily driving needs.

Why should I buy one?

Many buyers of coupe-SUVs tend to be attracted by their design, and while the X2 may not be the prettiest model around, its styling is certainly eye-catching, to say the least.

The low roofline that tapers down towards the rear does give the X2 quite a sporty silhouette, and the aggressiveness is enhanced by the imposing front mesh grille and rear spoiler. The M Sport kit adds gloss black trim detailing on the roof rails and windowline, and the 20-inch alloy wheels further accentuates the 'fierce' factor.

That said, the X2 is surprisingly practical for a coupe-SUV. The roofline doesn't impinge on headroom as much as you think, and there is a good amount of legroom for rear passengers. It even has a really big boot, with 560 litres worth of capacity, which is certainly one of the largest in this compact SUV segment.

Up front, everything is as you'd expect from BMW, which means the large double screen across the dashboard, and the infotainment that runs on the BMW Operating System 9. It's basically identical to the X1, and all the other small BMWs you care to mention.

Ultimately though, despite the downsized engine, the X2 is still priced at a pretty sizeable $258,888 with COE (as of Aug 2024). That's really the result of the COE system in its current state more than anything to do with BMW to be fair, and in another era the X2 will likely come with a more attractive price tag.

Still, if you fancy a head-turning premium compact coupe SUV that's also usable on a daily basis, the X2 feels like a worthy choice. Judging by the number of new X2s we've seen on the roads so far, it seems like many people tend to agree.

