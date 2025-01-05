Audi SG to open new showroom and sell direct to customers

In conjunction with the opening of the Audi House of Progress Singapore in February 2025, Audi Singapore has also announced that it will be set to launch a whopping total of at least 11 electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) models in 2025.

The brand has also stated that it will be selling new cars directly to consumers, starting from January 2025.

Audi has said that the new models slated to arrive in Singapore across 2025 will further accelerate the Audi product offencive, which kickstarted with the launch of the Q4 e-tron in June 2024. Among the new models to be introduced are the Q6 e-tron and the A6 e-tron, in line with the brand's planned portfolio of 20 battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2026.

In addition, the new lineup is set to include a Category A variant of the refreshed Audi A3. The Audi A5 Sedan and Q5 variants will be the first models to be launched on the Premium Platform Combustion.

The Audi House of Progress Singapore will be located at 18 Cross Street, Singapore 048423, and will welcome visitors to its premises at Cross Street Exchange in the first quarter of 2025 and will give visitors the opportunity to experience and test drive all current and future Audi models.

Also included in the experience will be the Audi X Burnt Ends Bakery — an all-day dining experience in partnership with Burnt Ends — that will offer a signature menu of German-inspired bakes.

In the interim, from 1 January 2025 until the official opening of Audi House of Progress Singapore, new car sales and test drives (by appointment only) can be arranged via the Audi Training Centre located at Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-58/61, Singapore 339511.

Appointments can be made via customer hotline (+65 6513 3674) or via WhatsApp (+65 8683 0585). Opening hours are from 9.00am to 8.00pm on weekdays (Mondays to Fridays) and 10.00am to 7.00pm on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).

In addition, the Audi Service Centre at 281 Alexandra Road will no longer be handling new service bookings, with all aftersales services to be consolidated at Audi Service Centre at 55 Ubi Road 1 from 1 January 2025, with opening hours from 8.00am to 6.00pm on weekdays (Mondays to Fridays) and 8.00am to 12.00pm on Saturdays.

The centre will be closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Customers are strongly encouraged to make an appointment, which can be done via the Audi Service App (available via the App Store and Google Play), via email (customer.care@premiumauto.com.sg), or via the hotline (+65 6366 2323).

This article was first published in sgCarMart.