Audi Singapore adds the e-tron 55 to its car sharing platform

Audi Singapore has added the e-tron 55 to its Audi on demand car sharing platform.
This new addition will give users of the car sharing platform the first-hand experience of using an electric SUV. The Audi e-tron can be booked on the platform for as little as four hours (at $368).
For the launch period, users can secure the e-tron for the entire day at the same rate or for three continuous days at $888. Bookings should be made with the “ETRON” special promo code to enjoy the offer.
The Audi e-tron 55 is the current flagship of the brand’s fully electric range. With a combined output of 402bhp, the car is capable of completing the zero to 100km/h benchmark sprint in 5.7 seconds.
With its dual motor set-up, the e-tron brings a new dimension to the brand’s signature quattro all-wheel drive characteristic, boasting unparalleled levels of torque vectoring.
A battery pack located low and between the axles also gives the Audi e-tron improved handling, despite its tall and practical SUV form.
Depending on driving conditions, the car has a range of nearly 400km on a single charge. Customers of the Audi on demand platform can expect the e-tron to be handed over with a full charge when they receive the car.
The Audi on demand service is designed to offer the latest models for fans and customers to experience the cars on their own terms.
In addition to the Audi e-tron, other recent additions include the updated Audi A4 Sedan and A5 Sportback, as well as the Audi Q5.
This article was first published in Torque.