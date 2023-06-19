Audi SQ8 offers luxury while being a force to be reckoned with

500bhp and 770Nm of torque makes the SQ8 a force to be reckoned with, but it's much more — this enhanced Audi flagship SUV offers plenty of luxury as well.

Not too long ago, there was no such thing as a coupe SUV, nor were there many SUVs that could complete the century sprint in less than five seconds, and there definitely weren't any that shared the same platform with Lamborghini Porsche and Bentley. Well, it's 2023 now, and things are rather different — the Audi SQ8 that you see here is everything that I have just mentioned.

The Q8 is Audi's flagship SUV, and the SQ8 is an enhanced version, packing a strong 4.0-litre V8 engine. While it isn't the quickest variant in the Q8 line up (that position belongs to the RS Q8 ), it is safe to expect a luxurious and powerful drive from the sporty SQ8. Now, does this car manage to strike the sweet middle ground among the variants? Let's find out.

That's a massive 'coupe'

Just in case you are someone like me who's stuck in an older era, the SQ8 has a body style known as a 'coupe SUV'.

The SQ8 has a decidedly bold face with its massive Singleframe grille and large air intakes.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

What it means is that this large SUV has been imbued with the sleekness that sporty coupes are known for, and hence has a raked roof line to tighten up the profile of its greenhouse for a sexier silhouette. The SQ8 even has frameless doors — just what you'll expect from a coupe.

The rest of the SQ8 is decidedly bold — starting with the S front bumper that features the iconic Singleframe grille flanked by a pair of large trapezoidal air intakes, to the strong and muscular wheel arches that lead your gaze to its characteristic shoulder lines.

Those in the know will also notice the silver mirrors that has always been found on Audi's 'S' cars, indicating something special.

The sloped roof line of coupe SUVs such as the SQ8 results in a much sleeker shape.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

At the rear is where the perk of a 'coupe SUV' design really shows itself. The sloped roof pinches down to meet a sharp rear-end reminiscent of the A7 Sportback's to give the SQ8 a truly handsome look from the back. And then there's those quad exhaust tips — the beautiful source of the enthralling V8 rumble.

It's as muscular as it looks

Oh yes, unlike the vanilla Q8, the spicier SQ8 has two more cylinders, a litre larger in engine capacity and a substantial power bump.

This hulking 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine will propel the SQ8 from 0 to 100 in just 4.1 seconds!

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Equipped with a large 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine, the SQ8 puts out 500bhp and 770Nm of torque from just 2,000rpm till 4,000rpm to all four wheels. These astounding figures mean the almost 2.3-tonne beast will complete the century sprint in just 4.1 seconds, and go on to reach a top speed of 250km/h.

So, how do all these translate to normal daily driving? Well, in Comfort mode, the car tends to opt for the higher gears, keeping the engine revs low.

While this can be a problem in cars with a weaker powerplant, the hulking V8 (with its large amount of torque down low) has no issue whatsoever. Most of the time, you'll only require a light touch on the throttle, with the revs kept just around 2,000.

Whether you are trying to be the first off the line at the traffic light, scaling the slopes you find on Singapore roads, or sustaining a reasonable highway speed, there's no need to throttle much.

Cruise in comfort? Sure. Go fast with an awesome soundtrack? Why not.

Being able to go about effortlessly at low rpms has the benefit of keeping noise to a minimum. When you combine this trait with the excellent insulation of the SQ8, along with the cushy ride provided by the adaptive air suspension in comfort mode, you'll get to enjoy a smooth and comfortable journey.

The adaptive air suspension allows a significant change in handling and ride characteristics when you switch between drive modes.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

With the powerful engine, the fact that the car shares the same platform as accomplished performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Porsche Cayenne, and how it is an Audi 'S' car, you can be assured of impressive performance when you need it.

Set the SQ8 to Dynamic mode, and the suspension stiffens and lowers to offer stable and composed handling in corners. That said, the hefty sub 2.3-tonne kerb weight of the SQ8 is obvious and rears its ugly head the moment you step on the brakes — the SQ8 will dive forward with moderate to hard braking.

The driving experience between the Comfort and Dynamic modes are distinctly different with the SQ8, and a large part of it can be chalked up to the air suspension.

Ride height, along with damping, can be adjusted on the SQ8.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In Comfort mode, the ride height is increased, and damping is softened to the extent where you can barely feel the smaller bumps and unevenness on the roads. Even the powerful engine is reined in to achieve a smooth drive for maximum comfort. Such is the benefit of technology on modern cars like this SQ8 — you can pretty much enjoy the best of both worlds, as and when you deem fit.

Well, it is a luxury SUV after all

As expected of a modern luxury SUV, you'll get all the technology you'll need inside. The centre console of the Audi SQ8 houses two touchscreen units.

The larger display serves as the infotainment system, while a smaller touch screen below it is predominantly used for the climate control system (when using the navigation feature, it transforms into an on-screen keyboard that is much easier to use than typing on the main display).

The dual-touchscreen setup on the SQ8 is a novel and easy-to-use system.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

With wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connecting your phone to the car is a breeze.

And of course, it isn't just the technology that wows in such a car. The SQ8 has a premium interior with a great balance between luxury and sportiness.

The seats are upholstered in plush Valcona leather with diamond stitching, the front seats are also ventilated and have massage functions — just what you'll expect from a flagship luxury car.

As expected of a flagship SUV from Audi, the interior is exquisite and built with premium materials.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Meanwhile, among the splashes of leather and suede-like material, you'll also find carbon fibre panels on the dashboard and door panels to remind occupants of the car's sporting credentials.

The high level of equipment, powerful engine, excellent insulation and body control make the SQ8 an excellent choice for a pleasant journey should you wish to go on a long trip up north. However, if you are expecting to be puttering around town most of the time, its sheer size and thirsty fuel consumption (official figure of 7.6km/L, I managed 4.5km/L over 260km of mixed driving) might be a little off-putting.

The Valcona leather seats with diamond stitching exude an incredible air of opulence.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Back when the RS Q8 was still available, it was retailing at $770,965, which makes it around $180,000 dearer than the SQ8. By opting for the SQ8, you will be getting 91bhp and 30Nm less.

However, at $597,112, the SQ8 is just over $80,000 more than the base Q8, and in return you'll get a 165bhp bump along with 270Nm more torque. If you are sold by the Q8's design and luxurious drive, but want more power, the SQ8 would make the most sense. Well, as much sense as a 2.3-tonne SUV with 500bhp can make.

What we like

Bold, muscular good looks

Powerful engine with plenty of torque

Luxurious and finely-built interior

Feature packed

Extremely little body roll despite size and weight

What we dislike

Poor tested fuel economy of 4.5km/L

Car nosedives with moderate to heavy braking, which can be rather uncomfortable

This article was first published in sgCarMart.