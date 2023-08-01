Audi unveils new Q8 e-tron at FC Bayern meet and greet

Fans of FC Bayern Munich, along with the media were invited to an exclusive meet and greet event held in Audi Centre Singapore for the official unveiling of the Audi Q8 e-tron in Singapore, and the chance to get up close with three of the team's players.

After arriving in Singapore for the ongoing Audi Summer Tour 2023, FC Bayern Munich players Leroy Sane, Alphonso Boyle Davies and Yann Sommer graced the official unveiling of the Audi Q8 e-tron with a meet and greet session with their fans.

Audi has been the exclusive automotive partner of FC Bayern Munich Since 2002, a partnership that has expanded to include the FC Bayern Women's Team in 2021. The partnership has celebrated the launch of the Audi Cup in 2009, as well as the Audi Summer Tour in 2014.

FC Bayern Munich and Audi are also collaborating to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility, with FC Bayern equipped with the Audi RS e-tron GT, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Audi e-tron Sportback as company cars from 2020.

Officially introduced to Singapore at the event, were the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron. As the flagship model in Audi's electric SUV and crossover range, the Q8 e-tron models feature improved aerodynamics, higher charging performance and an expanded capacity over its predecessor.

ALSO READ: Audi SQ8 offers luxury while being a force to be reckoned with

This article was first published in sgCarMart.